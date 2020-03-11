Gujarat Congress crisis: After Madhya Pradesh rifts emerge in Gujarat Congress has 13 MLAs may Join BJP – now Gujarat Congress is also broken, signs of CM Vijay Rupani in the statement of gesture

Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh in the political turmoil of the Middle Gujarat also in the party’s leadership crisis on cloud looming are engaged. According to sources on Wednesday (March 11, 2020), the Gujarat Congress unit in the foot may. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress young leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation after a day of this information that it has. Indeed Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha of the four empty seats are getting. Of these three seats, the BJP are close to that party again win the decider, has her for at least six Congress legislators support will be required.

India TV according to sources, Gujarat Congress in many of the angry MLA Gujarat BJP leadership are in contact. Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani own Congress at the foot of signal you have. He said that in Gujarat, the Congress of Black battle is at the peak. Congress leader leadership changes are sought. He said, ‘Gujarat Congress in break even is possible. Rajya Sabha before the election in Gujarat, Congress will be broken.’

However, the BJP does not want that the Congress legislators to break the party involved may be made. But the Rajya Sabha for the Congress of mathematics the spoiler to the BJP’s plan is ready. Meanwhile, the Republic TV of the BJP top sources said that the Congress party in the 13 legislators who the BJP are in touch with. Rajya Sabha before the elections these leaders into the BJP can join in.

It is noteworthy that Congress to give the party Major young leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the party resigns is. Scindia as well as their pro-legislators of the resignation of the state, Kamal Nath and the government of the crisis on cloud looming are engaged. Congress leaving the 49-year-old Scindia today i.e. on Wednesday in the Centre ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in The may include. His grandmother the late Vijay Raje Scindia at the same party in the neighborhood. Such take are that Scindia, Union minister can be made.

The Congress for anti-party activity because party secretary-general and the preceding Gwalior royalty, scion Jyotiraditya Scindia, the expelled from the party. Saturday morning when the entire country of Holi celebration was celebrating, only Scindia the BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah met. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from their 7, public welfare route, located on the housing met.

