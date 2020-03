Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, Updated Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 10:28 AM IST

Actress Natasha in the US the last few days of cricket hearty Pandya, cougar engagement to go in the discussion increased . Natasha and hearty by the involvement of a few photos to share on social media their relationship was announced. Natasha now hearty of Holly with pictures of the front they came across . He’s cordial with the family of the Holy celebrated .