Himachal Pradesh Boxer Ashish Qualify For Tokyo Olympics 2020 Success Story – the Olympic ticket you can get the HP of AGO boxer blessing of struggle filled the tales, knowing Fakhr will

Blind Sodhi, Amar Ujala, network, Sundernagar(Mandi)
Updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 05:00 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics-2020 to qualified to Ashish Choudhury month ago, the father from the death of the gum-ridden family on the joys of the shower are given. The father’s ultimate vision for coaching them in the middle left Sundernagar reach had, but family members said her father’s dream to be inspired and A-in two days back in Bangalore Olympic qualifiers for ongoing coaching for shipped.
Sunday Ashish’s father died a month and the same day he Indonesia’s boxer in the 75 kg weight class in the 5-0 defeated the Olympic country to represent his father’s first dream full time. Ashish said that the medal by bringing father of the Second Dream also full will. Sundernagar from school and MLS graduate from college to bless the current in the Tehsil Welfare Officer at the post of Tripura are employed in.
On July 8, 1994 the self. Stream Dogra of Home-born Ashish Choudhury 9 years of age in the hands in the boxing gloves to wear were. He MSM college coach Naresh Verma have coaching take were known.
Overtaking not to be given a knotty circumstances
Ashish wins all the credit for the family, self. Father term Dogra and gurus have given. He after the victory, said that the Olympic qualifiers during the matches of the He pressure and exacerbated circumstances, the ever-dominate the not be given.
Son on the achievement of Fakhr: Durga Devi
Blessing of Mother Durga Devi’s son on the victory of Fakhr agrees that if today his father among us are so he fluffed not made. It is a matter of honor that the son is now in the Olympics the country would represent. He expressed confidence that Ashish fantastic performance to continue for the country medal of course will bring.
Bless HP’s first boxer, which are in the Olympics will play. Bless the national boxing competition in gold medal, 2015 in all India inter university-silver, in Indonesia Asia test event international competition in bronze medal win have. Army Sports Institute in Pune last year from October 27 to November 2, to the senior national boxing competition in the also blessing the bronze was won.
Ukraine in the 21st inter-national boxed, in Russia the 10th International Boxing, Round-Robin International Boxing Tournament, the World Series of boxing, India the open international competition also in the part have. Recently Bulgaria in 70th stress Cup and the president Cup in the country of representation are.
Country value will be bless
Mandi district sports officer and coach Naresh Verma pointed out that Ashish has the Tokyo Olympics, qualified for the tax. Them full confidence that Ashish your full stamina brandishing Tokyo from the medal by bringing the country’s value will increase.
Tokyo Olympics-2020 to qualified to Ashish Choudhury month ago, the father from the death of the gum-ridden family on the joys of the shower are given. The father’s ultimate vision for coaching them in the middle left Sundernagar reach had, but family members said her father’s dream to be inspired and A-in two days back in Bangalore Olympic qualifiers for ongoing coaching for shipped.
Sunday Ashish’s father died a month and the same day he Indonesia’s boxer in the 75 kg weight class in the 5-0 defeated the Olympic country to represent his father’s first dream full time. Ashish said that the medal by bringing father of the Second Dream also full will. Sundernagar from school and MLS graduate from college to bless the current in the Tehsil Welfare Officer at the post of Tripura are employed in.
Nine years of age in the same Tham to were boxing gloves
On July 8, 1994 the self. Stream Dogra of Home-born Ashish Choudhury 9 years of age in the hands in the boxing gloves to wear were. He MSM college coach Naresh Verma have coaching take were known.
Overtaking not to be given a knotty circumstances
Ashish wins all the credit for the family, self. Father term Dogra and gurus have given. He after the victory, said that the Olympic qualifiers during the matches of the He pressure and exacerbated circumstances, the ever-dominate the not be given.
Son on the achievement of Fakhr: Durga Devi
Blessing of Mother Durga Devi’s son on the victory of Fakhr agrees that if today his father among us are so he fluffed not made. It is a matter of honor that the son is now in the Olympics the country would represent. He expressed confidence that Ashish fantastic performance to continue for the country medal of course will bring.
Also are the achievements
Bless HP’s first boxer, which are in the Olympics will play. Bless the national boxing competition in gold medal, 2015 in all India inter university-silver, in Indonesia Asia test event international competition in bronze medal win have. Army Sports Institute in Pune last year from October 27 to November 2, to the senior national boxing competition in the also blessing the bronze was won.
Ukraine in the 21st inter-national boxed, in Russia the 10th International Boxing, Round-Robin International Boxing Tournament, the World Series of boxing, India the open international competition also in the part have. Recently Bulgaria in 70th stress Cup and the president Cup in the country of representation are.
Country value will be bless
Mandi district sports officer and coach Naresh Verma pointed out that Ashish has the Tokyo Olympics, qualified for the tax. Them full confidence that Ashish your full stamina brandishing Tokyo from the medal by bringing the country’s value will increase.