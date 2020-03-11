ICC has announced its women’s T-20 World Cup team,just 1 Indian place, Shefali 12th player

Dubai, March 9 | The ICC chosen by women T-20 World Cup team in a place is received. Playing XI in most five-player, five-time champion of Australia are.

Poonam Yadav as the team in India’s only representation. Poonam said in the tournament 11.90 average total 10 wickets for are. 158.25 of strike rate of 163 runs that make up a young batter Shefali Varma, the 12th player usually chosen.

India on Sunday in Melbourne due in the final 85 runs by beating the fifth time the title of Australia’s Les Healy, Bert Mooney, Meg and Jess Jensen and the men cut this team in place is received.

In addition England’s four players-Nate user, Heather Knight, Sophie slate, and scrubs the team has been involved in. Our Woolard sole South African player.

Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Lisa Star, journalist of Nicholson and ICC representative Holly Colvin of the Select Committee, these players selected.

ICC T-20 World Cup playing XI

Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper)

Beth Mooney (Australia)

Net site (England)

Heather Knight (England)

Meg lane (captain) (Australia)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Jess Jonassen (Australia)

Sophie Ecclestone (England) –

And shrubs (England) –

Megan St (Australia)

Poonam Yadav (India)

12th player: Shefali Verma (India)



