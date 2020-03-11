IND vs SA: in 1991, the Indian soil on the South African team had got ‘new life’ – south africa return to international cricket kolkata tspo

India and South Africa ODI series

On Thursday, the hospice will be played in the first match

India and South Africa among the three ODI matches of the series on March 12 will start from. Series of the first ODI combat in Dharamsala will be played. Hospice of the corresponding Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in last years September 15 India and South Africa between the three T-20 matches the first match due to rain without a ball, threw the cancellation was to be.

ODI international series to speak of, so the South African team the last time India tour on October 2015 in the five-match ODI series played was. South Africa she took the series 3-2 had won. On Indian soil both teams bilateral series beginning of November 1991 was in and he Series in South Africa for extremely special was.

The African team got such a new life’

Indeed, on 10 November (1991) day of the world cricket history of emotional the day had proved. 21 years World Cricket From severed after living in 1991, the same day South Africa held its first international match was played. Most of all on Indian soil African team ‘new life’ found. Apartheid policy world due to the distance from took.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) connect the 4 months inside South Africa Team India on the tour had come. After the return He your first international match in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens had played in. However he countered India by 3 wickets won by was.

His very first match (debut) in fast bowler Allan Donald has had made its mark. He had 29 runs giving the 5 wickets were shocks. Donald and Sachin Tendulkar (62 runs, 1 wicket) in that match United as ‘Man of the’ match are. That African team captain Clive Rice were, although today they are in this world are not. 66 the age of 28 in July 2015 he passed away.

IND-SA bilateral ODI series (in India)

1. 1991/92 – India 2-1 (3) from the series won the

2. 1996/97 – Mohinder Amarnath benefit match India won by 1-0 (1)

3. 1999/00 – India 3-2 (3) from the series won the

4. 2005/06 – this series 2-2 (5) draws from getting

5. 2009/10 – India 2-1 (3) from the series won the

6. 2015/16 – South Africa 3-2 (5) Series won the

Apartheid the policy of the finish has been

The South Africa government has a few such rules were created, who created the ICC, the confusion was put in. The government according to the rules of their country’s team to the white countries (England, Australia and New Zealand) against the same play was allowing. It is also the condition was that the opposition team white player will play itself.

ICC South Africa suspended, whereby African players of the future on the in danger have been. There are many cricketers careers this wait ended up in that South African team in international cricket when the return will be. Finally after 21 years she came the day, when South Africa changed and there apartheid policy of the finish was.