india legends vs sri lanka legends: India less Sri Lanka 5 wickets washed, Munaf’s order in toto, Irfan 31 of the ball in the fifty – india legends vs sri lanka legends, 3rd match: india legends won by 5 wkts

Irfan Pathan’s unbeaten 57 runs with a wicket also for.

Highlights India, by winning the toss before bowling the decision, the Sri Lankan team has given 139 of the target

Sri Lanka has set in 20 overs 8 wickets at the loss of 138 scored

Answer by India in 18.4 overs in a 139-run defeat to match your name taken

Irfan Pathan’s unbeaten 57 and Mohammed Kaif has 45 runs scored, Sachin could open the account

Mumbai



India, the less said the Sri Lankan team on Tuesday T20 match in the five-day defeated. Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium in the match played in Sri Lanka on behalf of the given 139 runs target to India by 18.4 overs in the acquired. India the team of this win in Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Kaif pressing roll fulfilled.



Irfan has 31 ball 3 sixes and 6 fours with the help of unbeaten 57 scored. While, Kaif 45 ball 3 fours and a sixes with the help of 46 runs scored. The former coach Sanjay Bangur by 18 runs scored. Manpreet Goni 11 unbeaten returned.







Read, na selfie na fan meet, SA series demarcations

Veteran opener Virender Sehwag bat in this match not run. ‘God of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar and Sehwag opening pair in the match something special could not. Sehwag where 3 runs were, while Sachin your account also could open the.

Munaf of the intersected edge



Earlier, India Legends team captain Sachin Tendulkar had by winning the toss Sri Lanka first bating invited to. They Sri Lanka (23 runs) and Roma calheta (21 runs) of the opening pair gave Sri Lanka good start, but after any termination much longer at the crease not stand could.

Car Kapugedera (23 runs) and her Senanayake (19 runs) has some good hand shown, but these also Sri Lanka score much far not reached found.

India’s fast bowler at regular intervals, the Sri Lankan players pavilion send are. Munaf Patel’s four overs of bowling in 4 player out. While, the former pace Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Goni are Sanjay Bangur in the account of a-a wicket is. Pragyan Ojha to no success. Earlier on March 7 were played against India in the same team by the West Indies of less team to 7-wicket win over.

