IPL 2020 Plea in Madras High Court against the IPL matches deue to Coronavirus affect COVID 19

Chennai, City. The Indian cricket board’s Twenty20 league, the Indian Premier League 2020 to provide on the stop might. From 29 March to 24 May to played this tournament on the corona of the Kill may be the one. It put a stop to the Madras High Court in a petition, has been cast.

Attorney G Alex banger by a PIL filed by the Justice MM mastermind and Krishnan Ramaswamy of the division bench of the March 12 hearing is expected to.

The petitioner pointed out, the World Health Organization’s website, according to until now corona virus (COVID-19) taking any particular medicine or its rescue from the danger of the treatment exists. The petitioner according to the corona virus in the whole world very fast spreading and it is an epidemic like situation is.

Italy Federation League of the world’s oldest League One is he badly affected. Until April 3 so by the government of Italy Football close the doors was being played on the field and any viewer is also allowed to go into was. The petitioner pointed out that he officials to a presentation that referred to the BCCI IPL T20 cricket matches providing the permission right may be given. So no one did not reply he then went JSA’s.

Committee chairman Sourav Ganguly are already that tournament to postpone a decision on has not been taken. During the tournament the corona virus to avoid he served arrangements will. Ganguly had said, “We all kind of diligence. I don’t know much what to do, be it our medical team is dependent on, which he will describe that we will execute. The medical team already hospitals is exposed to. We will do that which the doctor would say. They are the professional.”

Posted By: Viplove Kumar

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service