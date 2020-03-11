Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis Kumar Vishvas tweet It seems that sun and satellite comment on Mp Political crisis the state of the political situation on Kumar Vishwas of the memorandum, said- ‘think that the sun and the satellite, too…’

Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: in Madhya Pradesh continued political tension ranging poet Kumar Vishwas said memorandum grated is. Kumar Vishwas had tweeted , ‘the latest political state to see the TV open so it appeared! Seems that the sun and the satellite, even the Middle state of the fresh politics are commenting on. Other governments to Twice A Year notice or warning?’

Please tell Kumar Vishwas had tweeted a picture with the stock of which he the middle of the state’s political situation to be acknowledged is used for. The stock has been the picture in the TV signal of spoil the point of being written. In the photo is written, it discomfort the satellite and the Earth, and the sun aligning in coming due to go and do this twice a year is.

Kumar confidence of this the tweets on the people of Madhya Pradesh minister Kamal Nath and Congress fiercely are ridiculing. A user wrote- ‘Scindia family yet, “Rani of Jhansi” to deceive the families was the evening Patriot family declared, will be’. Another user’s comment did, ‘a temple for the ‘Holi wishes’ and Kamal Nath and the ‘bad na mano holi’.

A user by the Congress the position of the Corona while written, ‘the Big Hurt with the writing that comes to us in the Madhya Pradesh Congress government of the corona virus is …. Health is quite delicate….. Avoid difficult but not impossible’. Another wrote, ‘Scindia then the tableau is the pilot in Andhra Pradesh is yet’.

Interestingly, late Monday night the Cabinet of six ministers, including 19 Congress legislators in the assembly resigned. Due to which Kamal Nath and the government in the minority has come. The Congress in the state have 114 legislators are. The Congress four and independents, BSP and Samajwadi Party of a legislator’s support. The BJP, of the 107 legislators are. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah met after Scindia said on his Twitter handle via announced his resignation.

Refreshing political state #MadhyaPradesh Of the TV to watch opened so it appeared ! Seems that the sun and the satellite is also Madhya Pradesh’s refreshing politics are commenting on

(Other governments to “Twice A Year” information or warning ) pic.twitter.com/jT1Qrl3WEm — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) March 10, 2020

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

