Maruti S-Presso Sales Twice Of Renault Kwid in February, Better mileage, features and SUV look attract buyers – Maruti S-Presso of enhanced demand, the particular SUV look go of the Renault Kwid doubled sales! 35 thousand people have bought, learn what is special

Maruti S-Presso VS Renault Kwid Sales: In the Indian market, the hatchback cars demand the most lives. Take maintenance, low price and better mileage of the people walking these little cars much prefer. Recently the country’s largest car maker company Maruti Suzuki in its mini-SUV as a new small car Maruti S-Presso introduced in the market is. This car has your typical SUV look and the low price let go of the Renault Kwid at the link given, even in terms of sales of these two cars in the double difference got to see.

Merely three months in the same Maruti S-Presso the Renault Kwid sale in the case of precedes. When this car launch has been then ranging from the last February until the month Company of this car more than 35,000 units of sale. While the last in the month of February the company by this micro-SUV a total of 9,578 units of sale. While this in the month of February Renault Kwid is merely 4,187 units of the same sale.

Last year’s February month against the Kwid in the sale of nearly 17 percent decrease. Last year is 2019 in the month of February by the company of this car 5,050 units had sales of. The company recently this car updated with the new BS6 engine in the market with the launch was done, whose price 2.92 lakh is fixed. While the Maruti S-Presso starting price of 3.7 million rupees is fixed.

Why like coming to these car: Maruti S-Presso, the company has 4 variant has launched in. This company has 1.0 liters of capacity gasoline engine is used, which is that the 68 HP of power and 90 Nm of torque generates. These car 5-speed manual and automatic transmission with the gearbox available in the market. This car company has 7 inch Smart Play studio Touche screen infotainment system is used. Whom the Apple Car Play and Android Auto can connect.

5 seats, these cars in general at 21 km Peter the mileage is. This company has anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, driver side airbag, seat belt reminder such features as standard have been included. This car is the top variant price of 4.99 lakhs is fixed.

