Rare white giraffe was killed by a hunter | white, giraffe, rare mother-child pair by the hunters to kill the trend

In October 2017, something rare, we Watch giraffe district, Kenya. One white, giraffe, & child, due to genetic leucism. As rare they were, they were all in awe.

Yesterday, both of them are extremely rare creatures were killed by hunters. A short story of wildlife crimes. C – Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/TNvIRARDVv

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 11, 2020