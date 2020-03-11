Realme 6 flipkart sale today various flipkart offers with realme smartphone know realme 6 price in india, features – 64MP camera that Realme 6 of the first cell today Flipkart on, Meet these fantastic offers

latest smartphones under 20000: Redmi 6 smartphone recently unveiled new 6 Pro (Redmi 6 Pro) in India has been lowered and today Redmi 6 of the first cell e-commerce site Flipkart and the realm of the official website rely on the DoT will be. Key features of the phone in photography for 64MP primary camera sensor have been given.

If you also this latest realm smartphone (Realme Smartphone) idea to buy if you are let you now rely of 6 price in India, Flipkart offers (Flipkart Offers) and features the detail information about the attach.

Realme 6 Price in India

Rely 6 the 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage model the price of 12,999 is Rs. 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage model the price of 14,999 Rs. 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage that Top Model price of 15,999 Rs.

Realm of 6 two colour variants, come the blue and come white. Realme 6 of the first cell today i.e. on March 11, the e-commerce site Flipkart and the company’s official website ILM dot com lunch at 12 o’clock will be.

Flipkart Offers

ICICI Bank credit card and credit EMI transactions on 750 Rs off will. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card 5 percent unlimited cashback, Axis Bank credit and debit cards for EMI transactions on 5 percent instant discount too.



Realme 6 Price in India: learn, rely about 6 (photo – Flipkart dot com)

In addition, Axis Bank Buzz credit card to use at a discount of 5 percent is also. Clients of Vantage to without interest EMI facility also will.

Realme 6 Specifications

Rely 6 smartphone 6.5 inch Full HD+ 90 Hz ultra-smooth display (2400 x 1080 pixels) is. Screen protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is used Phone screen-to-body ratio 90.5 percent.

Thing note that the dual-SIM (Nano -) the latest realm smartphone Android 10 (Android 10) based on the ILM UI (Realme UI) runs on. Speed and multitasking to rely 6 in the latest MediaTek while set processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Rely 6 in 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB Type-C is included. Rely 6 smartphone 4300 mAh battery in the phone infusible of will work. It is 30 watts flash charging support comes with.

Realme 6 Camera

Rely 6 the last part in the four the rear camera are given, it 64MP primary camera sensor, aperture f/1.72 is. With the 8MP wide-angle camera sensor, aperture f/2.3, 2MP portrait camera sensor and 2MP macro camera sensor has been.

Selfies and video calling to the 16MP of the rear camera sensor will get. Rely 6 the length-width of 162.1×74.8×8.9 millimeters and weighs 191 grams.

64MP camera the Redmi smartphone on get 3,000 Rs a discount of up to

Vodafone vs Airtel: the long validity of these prepaid plans every day with the get data

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

