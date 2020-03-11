Road Safety World-Series – India Legends Sri Lanka legends exciting than in beat, Irfan Pathan tremendous explosive innings

News



“/> Photo-Road Safety World Series

Road safety of the World Series, third against India Legends Sri Lanka legends The 5 wickets to beat. Ago play Sri Lanka Legends by the stipulated 20 overs by 8 wickets at the loss of 138 scored in response, India Legends by Irfan Pathan of Pakistan and the shift between the target 18.4 overs with only 5 wickets absorb acquired.. Two matches in 2 consecutive win with India Legends is now the team points table earlier in the notch has reached.

Earlier, India Legends of captain Sachin Tendulkar by winning the toss fielding decided to. Sri Lanka Legends of the beginning quite well. Ramesh Kaluwitharana and captain They how a salute by the first wickets for 46 runs of the fantastic partnership. Sri Lanka’s 23-ball 23 and kalotina by 25-ball 21 runs scored. The middle in the run Atapattu flops and just 1 run only can. Chamara Kapugedera has 17 balls 23 runs of the fast innings.

Her Senanayake 15-ball 19 runs scored. After all in legendary spinner repaint Herath has 3 balls on 3 consecutive fours dominate your team to a respectable score catapulted. Indian team on behalf of Munaf Patel, 4 overs in just 19 runs giving up 4 wickets to. Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Manpreet Goni and Sanjay Bangur to 1-1 wicket got.

Sign in to get in the Indian team for the beginning of the also highly getting worse. Just 19 run up to 3 legendary batsman Pavilion returned. Virender Sehwag is 3 runs by the run-out. Sachin Tendulkar, account not open and found Yuvraj Singh is also just 1 run, making China the habitat of the prey made. Subsequently, Mohammad Kaif and Sanjay Bangur said shift handled. Both these players took the fourth wicket for 43 runs in the partnership. Highness 18 run by creating out and Mohammed Kaif 45 on the ball with 4 fours and 1 sixes with the help of 46 runs in the innings.

81 the run-up to Indian team of 5 wickets had fallen and here the team from defeat almost certain was. But Irfan Pathan’s in Pakistan and shift the game to the team victory reminded. Pathan had Manpreet Goni, together with the sixth wicket for just 32-ball 58 runs of the tremendous partnership. The last 4 overs 43 runs should Were and the Indian team was it was no secular rule of the over the same over the 26 in by scoring the match unilaterally made. Pathan has just 31 on the ball 6 fours and 3 sixes with the help of unbeaten 57 scored. Sri Lanka on behalf of China habitat has the highest 2 wickets for.