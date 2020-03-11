Sachin Tendulkar’s decision to unhappy with Virender Sehwag after the match to give the highlights big statement | Virender Sehwag not happy with Sachin Tendulkar electing to bowl first yet again in the Road Safety World Series | sports – News quote

Road safety the World Series (Road Safety the World Series) in Sri Lanka legends (Sri Lanka Legends) beat by giving India legends (India Legends) took his second consecutive win.

World cricket of the two murders Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar) and Virender Sehwag (Virender Sehwag) fan of road safety the World Series of rich why are. India legends (India Legends) his first match in the West Indies legends to outperform given then the other against Sri Lanka in the Legends against the win. West Indies against chasing the target India Legends on behalf of Sehwag’s 57 balls unbeaten on 74 runs in the match winning innings was. In this match Sachin has also 29-ball 36 runs were scored. Although Sri Lanka is against both the Giants were flops.

Well then Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar) and Virender Sehwag (Virender Sehwag) of the pair of interconnect brilliant he is, but Sri Lanka legends after the match against Indian team captain Sachin Tendulkar took their positions hidden but could not. 41-year Sehwag even saying that Sachin Tendulkar Sri Lanka Legends against the toss-winning bowling decided to not be accurate.

Batting from the already tired

Indeed, Sri Lanka legends (Sri Lanka Legends) after the match against Virender Sehwag (Virender Sehwag) said, ‘before fielding by We everyone somewhere inflammation has occurred. Even our captain Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar) by the toss-winning Fielding decided, making us whole 20 overs fielding had to and the bat before we get tired.’ Sri Lanka and India legends between these match Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium played. In this match India Legends by five wickets from victory.Munaf Patel to four wickets, Irfan Pathan Stormy 57 runs

Sri Lanka legends to they Sri Lanka and Rome Kaluwitharana by the brilliant beginning was administered, but thereafter, the Indian bowlers took regular intervals on the wicket to. India Legends Sri Lanka legends the 8 wicket on 138 runs on the stopped. For the team, Munaf Patel, 4 overs in a mere 19 runs, giving up four wickets for. Their addition Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Singh Goni and Sanjay and the wicket got. Answer in India Legends by Irfan Pathan with 31 balls unbeaten on 57 runs thanks to the 18.4 overs with five wickets absorb the Target acquired.

The big news : he retired amidst speculation of Australia said-‘We should Dhoni’67 century hit that the batter has taken his retirement so Sachin said that he always was a threat