Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Latest Updates On All England Open Badminton Championships 2020 | coronavirus due to the 7 Indian title by the name withdrawn; Saina, Kidambi near Olympic in qualified to chance

5-day All England Badminton Open Super Series Indian team for pressing

HS Amour and Chirag Shetty-ontological is by couple of name taken back

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 11, 2020, 10:02 AM IST

Game desk. The All England Badminton Open Super Series today Getting Started is. This tournament 15 will last until March. Coronavirus due to the many badminton tournament be canceled are. Such in Tokyo for the Olympic to achieve the quota of Indian players have very little chances left. In the Olympic bronze-winning Saina Nehwal and former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth yet Tokyo Olympic qualified for the not been able. PV Sindhu, Sai does and the ontological is and Chirag Shetty of the couple to the Olympic already qualified has.

Indus for this tournament significant

Indus last years World Championship gold after winning from the worst forms of grappling are. In September last year, the French Open and this year in January in the Indonesia Masters of the quarterfinals up to the same accessibility she has been. Thus, India’s Star title for the All England Badminton series becomes extremely significant is. If they are here until the final reaches are so Tokyo tickets sure can be. Indus is said that the coronavirus to avoid ahead of the tournament in the hand shake instead of Namaste unfolds.

India of 7 players by name back to

Coronavirus because of the 7 stars of this tournament in the not have decided to play. These HS Amour, the world number 10 LAMP Shetty and S, ranked includes. Badminton Association of India according to, these players besides Manu Atri, B. Sumeet Reddy, Sameer Verma and Saurav Verma is also in this tournament will not include. Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa, NS Reddy and Pranav Chopra will participate.

These tournaments canceled while

Coronavirus because of the Badminton of 4 Olympic qualifying event to be postponed already. These are – Lingshui China Masters (25 February-1 March), the Vietnam International Challenge ( 24-29 March), German Open( 3-8 March) and Polish Open (26 – 29 March).