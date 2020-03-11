Social media user to connect to Milind Soman with Jyotiraditya Scindia, after exposing his life in Rss Rss is connected revealed in the discussion came Milind Soman, social media users said: “this thing is a wrench…

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


BBC Hindi, Updated Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 02:33 PM IST

On the one hand, when on Tuesday of Madhya Pradesh, the political crisis of the discussions in the media is controlled, in a known model and actor Milind Soman, also the trend were. Recently, in their book “made in India – an autobiography’ Me. The author, Rupa pie along with written in this book by Milind your life to share the experience are made. The same thing about the book senior journalist Barkha Dutt with the discussion, he said that when they were little, so she’s National Volunteer of the branch were known.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here