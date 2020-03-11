Tokyo Olympics: mary kom amit panghal and simranjit kaur booked olympics seat total number till 8 indian boxer – Mary Kom-Amit Panda also contradictions Tokyo tickets, now up to 8 Indian boxers has achieved the Olympic quota

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


India’s legendary boxer MC Mary Kom is the second time the Olympic Games its presence in the case. He Monday of Jordan in Amman, the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in the 51 kg quarter-finals of the Philippines Irish ago to 5-0 by beating the Tokyo Olympics to your berths confirmed. 2012 London Olympics bronze medal winner is now in the semi-finals of China Yuan Chang from serene.

Olympic quotas to achieve, as well as 37 years of this boxer by his critics quiet with last year, Mary Kom with the literal battle his comrade boxers it Zarine were standing with. Olympic qualifiers to take part in the KOM and it Poonam Pandey middle of the combat had occurred. Mary Kom the Indian capital New Delhi in that than in the IT THE was defeated.

The Tokyo Olympics in medal-winning contenders include Indian boxer, 24-year Amit Panda also said the Tokyo Olympics for the quota acquired. Amit has 52 kg weight class of the quarterfinals of the Philippines coral Palam beat. 2019 World Boxing Championships silver medal win by the immense 4-1 vs made in their favor.

Using mouthful by boxing in the country, the eighth Olympic quota drawn. He has 60 kg weight class of the quarterfinals of Mongolia among motor 5-0 to beat. Now in the semi-finals using Chinese Taipei’s Shih-Yi Wu from serene. The 2012 London Olympics in India, 8 boxers (7 men and Kom) participated.

The Tokyo Olympics now also for up to 8 boxers (4 male and 4 female) qualified are. If Sachin Kumar and Manish Kaushik on this list get their names included in the successful if it increases the number also might.

English News from The Associated updates and views to consistently achieve with our Facebook page and Twitter handle With LinkedIn on join and Download Hindi News App

The most consulted



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here