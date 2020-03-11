UKSSSC Recruitment 2020, Sarkari Naukri 2020: UKSSSC released total 746 recruitment with Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts notification, check important dates, pay scale and online apply info – UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: the various positions on the more than 700 Government jobs, 92,300 Rs salary

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 total 746 recruitment: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC) by the Data Entry Operator, Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator, tax collector, record keeper, reader, telephone operator including the posts on total 746 vacancies for the recruitment notification released is. Interested and qualified ummmm UKSSSC the official website of the sssc.uk.gov.in visiting can apply online. Online application on 12 March 2020 from the start won, interested candidates April 26, 2020 or earlier apply can. Recruitment of official notification to read on this link https://sssc.uk.gov.in/files/newadd6march.pdf visit can. Notification in PDF format will open, in which vacant positions the details of the reserved category according to also has been.

Know the empty positions of the number and how much will be the Pay Scale

DEO (Data Entry Operator) / Junior Assistant / Junior Assistant cum DEO post on the 431 vacancies, which are Level-3 under the 21700 – 69100 / – bucks pay scale will be given.

Junior Assistant cum Computer Data Entry Operator of the 81 vacancies, Pay Scale Level-3 according to 21700 – 69100 /- Rs

Tax collector – 149 – pay scale- 21700 – 69100 / – Rs

Amin / land teaching inspector – 12 vacancies, pay scale-3, 21700 – 69100 /- Rs

Survey accountant (Survey Accountant)- 56 vacancies, Pay Scale-2, 19900-63200 / – Rs

Record keeper Vacancy Post – 01, Pay Scale-2, 19900-63200 / – Rs

Reader vacant post – 01, Pay Scale-2, 19900-63200 / – Rs

Telephone operator vacant post 04, pay scale-5, 29200 – 92300 / – Rs

Receptionist 03 vacancies, pay scale-3, 21700 – 69100 / – Rs

Telephone operator at the post Total Vacancies 08, Pay Scale-2, scale – 19900-63200 / – Rs

Total of vacancies number – 746

See here Important dates-

Know who how many will pass the fees

01. Unreserved (general)/Uttarakhand OBC for 300 bucks

02. Uttarakhand Scheduled Caste (SC)- RS 150

03. Uttarakhand Scheduled Tribes (ST)- RS 150

04. Uttarakhand Divas/economically weaker section – Rs 150

