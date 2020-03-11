Women’s T20 WC: Brett Lee could not see Shefali in the eyes of the tear, what said | Womens T20 World Cup: Brett lee says, the WC loss not end for India, they’ll be back

Melbourne: Former Australia pace Brett Lee (Brett Lee) to think thatWomen T20 World Cup ( Womens T20 World Cup) In the final of Team India from defeat for them all over not become. Lee said the woman Team India return of course will. In addition, Li also said after the match Shefali the tears in see was very difficult.

Sunday 86,174 of the audience of the record number between the Indian team of the tournament every match after winning in the final Australia beat could. In this match Indian team 185 runs chasing only 99 runs on the same out and 85-run defeat has been.

Also read: Women’s T20 WC: Crest has described India’s defeat due to the, said – only fielding because not

Li said the ICC in the column wrote, “for India it is a dismal was the night, but they surely return changes. For them it not the end this is just the beginning. He ever before the finals had not played and we in Melbourne saw the experience that how much is critical. Freezing takes considerable time and until they do, they could match was gone. But they way Australia played against he was great.

This tournament’s first match in the Women Team India by Australia in the CheckMate was given, but in the final he Your this performance to repeat in the cropper in. Li said that after the match Shefali Varma, The Cry see for them was very difficult. Shefali’s tournament in the 163-run innings was. In the tournament, his strike rate 158.25 was.

In the final Shefali has over Alyssa Healy of catches had left and then at bat they only two runs by making out with. Lee said, ” I finally Shefali for really felt bad. Them in tears to see was quite difficult, but them as in Australia demonstrated that on them should be proud. Come here and come earlier in the tournament the talent and the mental firmly so I give big thing and special thing is that they are better than the same shall be.”