Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has no intention of developing a BS6 (India Phase-6) standard diesel engine for small cars. The company believes that such cars are not economically viable. A company official said that now the market is slowly shifting towards petrol models.

There are no diesel models in the line-up of Maruti Suzuki. The company now intends to expand its CNG portfolio.