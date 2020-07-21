Tuesday, July 21, 2020
More
    Home PUBG
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: Fifth day of first week of PMWL 2020 West – Super weekend chart

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Let's look at the fifth day of the first week of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Best Season Zero Cloud9 points are leading...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: Fifth day of first week of PMWL 2020 East – Super weekend chart

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Let's look at the fifth day of the first week of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East Season Zero RRQ Athena is currently...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Teams and Programs Revealed

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    XTZ Kill Zone Phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start from 20 July to 25 July In the XTZ...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for Today (July 21, 2020): Another Free Helmet Skin

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PUBG Mobile has many attractive items and redeem codes are a very easy way to get them. In this article, we will give...
    Read more

    PUBG Mobile: Fifth day of first week of PMWL 2020 East – Super weekend chart




    • Let’s look at the fifth day of the first week of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East Season Zero
    • RRQ Athena is currently leading the points table with 205 points and two chicken dinners

    PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Super Weekend 1 is now over. The top 16 teams were playing against league play days against each other to make a place in the finals.

    A total of five matches were played on the third day of Super Weekend. Week 1 After the fifth day, RRQ Athena Points is leading the table with 205 points and two chicken diners. They are followed by Bigetron RA and GXR Celtz, with 189 and 168 points.

    PMWL 2020 East Day 5 Super Weekend Table

    # 1 RRQ Athena – 205 points (99 kills)

    # 2 Bigetron RA – 189 points (73 kills)

    # 3 GXR Celtz – 168 points (63 kills)

    # 4 Yoodo Gank – 161 points (51 kills)

    # 5 BOX Gaming – 157 points (61 kills)

    # 6 MegaStars – 157 points (49 kills)

    # 7 King of Gamers Club – 133 points (55 kills)

    # 8 Orange Rock – 132 points (56 kills)

    # 9 TeamIND – 122 points (55 kills)

    # 10 SynerGE – 116 points (46 kills)

    # 11 T1 – 116 points (36 kills)

    # 12 Valdus The Murder – 113 points (46 kills)

    # 13 Team Secret – 97 points (43 kills)

    # 14 Reject Scarlet – 86 points (36 kills)

    # 15 TSM-Entity – 83 points (35 kills)

    # 16 NoChanceTeam – 76 points (32 kills)

    The PMWL 2020 West League play will run till August 2 and the top 16 teams will progress from this stage to the PMWL East Finals. Fans of PUBG Mobile can watch the live action of this tournament on PUBG Mobile Esports’ official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM on the day of the match.




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: Fifth day of first week of PMWL 2020 West – Super weekend chart

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Let's look at the fifth day of the first week of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Best Season Zero Cloud9 points are leading...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Teams and Programs Revealed

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    XTZ Kill Zone Phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start from 20 July to 25 July In the XTZ...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for Today (July 21, 2020): Another Free Helmet Skin

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PUBG Mobile has many attractive items and redeem codes are a very easy way to get them. In this article, we will give...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: How Many Points Are Needed to Reach the Conqueror Tier?

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    This is a guide that will tell you how many points you need to reach the Conqueror Tier. This is the biggest and...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Kill Leaders From the First Day of PMWL East 2020 League Play

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    TEAM NO CHANCE performed well on the first day of the PMWL World League 2020 East and placed first in the table SCOUTOP...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: Fifth day of first week of PMWL 2020 West – Super weekend chart

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Let's look at the fifth day of the first week of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Best Season Zero Cloud9 points are leading...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: Fifth day of first week of PMWL 2020 East – Super weekend chart

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Let's look at the fifth day of the first week of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East Season Zero RRQ Athena is currently...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Teams and Programs Revealed

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    XTZ Kill Zone Phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start from 20 July to 25 July In the XTZ...
    Read more
    PUBG

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for Today (July 21, 2020): Another Free Helmet Skin

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    PUBG Mobile has many attractive items and redeem codes are a very easy way to get them. In this article, we will give...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Celebrity

    ‘Ishqbaaz’ fame actress Shrenu Parikh turned out to be Corona positive, shared her condition by sharing post

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    The 'Ishqbaaz' fame actress Shrenu Parikh (Shrenu Parikh) could not survive this outbreak of Coronavirus. She has become Corona positive (Shrenu Parikh tests positive...
    Read more
    Celebrity

    Shakuntla Devi Trailer: Vidya in the role of human computer

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    As soon as the trailer of Shakuntala Devi started trending on social media. After a long time, Vidya Balan is going to show something different...
    Read more
    Celebrity

    New Song, Dil Bechara Song Taare Gin: Sushant Singh Rajput’s second song ‘Taare Gin’ released

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Dil Bechara Song Taare Gin, New song 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput death: The teaser of Taare Ginn, the second song of 'Dil Bechara', the...
    Read more
    News

    RIL AGM: Jio to Provide World Class 5G Service, Mukesh Ambani Announced, Will Make India 2G Free

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    At the 43rd AGM of Reliance Industries, Ambani made a big announcement about 5G and said that Jio will start 5G service in India. Mukesh...
    Read more
    PUBG

    Sanhok Map Will Change Mood in PUBG, New Update on July 22

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    A new decoy grenade will also be added to PUBG Update 8.1. It is used to distract the enemy so that they feel that the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020