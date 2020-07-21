PUBG Mobile: Fifth day of first week of PMWL 2020 East – Super weekend chart









Let’s look at the fifth day of the first week of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East Season Zero

RRQ Athena is currently leading the points table with 205 points and two chicken dinners

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) East Super Weekend 1 is now over. The top 16 teams were playing against league play days against each other to make a place in the finals.

A total of five matches were played on the third day of Super Weekend. Week 1 After the fifth day, RRQ Athena Points is leading the table with 205 points and two chicken diners. They are followed by Bigetron RA and GXR Celtz, with 189 and 168 points.

PMWL 2020 East Day 5 Super Weekend Table

# 1 RRQ Athena – 205 points (99 kills)

# 2 Bigetron RA – 189 points (73 kills)

# 3 GXR Celtz – 168 points (63 kills)

# 4 Yoodo Gank – 161 points (51 kills)

# 5 BOX Gaming – 157 points (61 kills)

# 6 MegaStars – 157 points (49 kills)

# 7 King of Gamers Club – 133 points (55 kills)

# 8 Orange Rock – 132 points (56 kills)

# 9 TeamIND – 122 points (55 kills)

# 10 SynerGE – 116 points (46 kills)

# 11 T1 – 116 points (36 kills)

# 12 Valdus The Murder – 113 points (46 kills)

# 13 Team Secret – 97 points (43 kills)

# 14 Reject Scarlet – 86 points (36 kills)

# 15 TSM-Entity – 83 points (35 kills)

# 16 NoChanceTeam – 76 points (32 kills)

The PMWL 2020 West League play will run till August 2 and the top 16 teams will progress from this stage to the PMWL East Finals. Fans of PUBG Mobile can watch the live action of this tournament on PUBG Mobile Esports’ official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM on the day of the match.









