PUBG Mobile: Fifth day of first week of PMWL 2020 West – Super weekend chart

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) West Super Weekend 1 is now over. The top 16 teams were playing against league play days against each other to make a place in the finals.

A total of five games were played on the third day of Super Weekend. After the fifth day of the first week, Cloud9 points is leading the table with 213 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Futbolist and Loops Esports, with 183 and 179 points.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend fifth day chart

# 1 Cloud9 – 213 points (80 kills)

# 2 Futbolist – 183 points (82 kills)

# 3 Loops Esports – 179 points (90 kills)

# 4 DreamEaters – 179 points (74 kills)

# 5 Wildcard Gaming – 150 points (57 kills)

# 6 B4 Esports – 146 points (59 kills)

# 7 Pittsburgh Knights – 142 points (60 kills)

# 8 Alpha Legends – 140 points (53 kills)

# 9 Tempo Storm – 136 points (49 kills)

# 10 Team Queso – 115 points (48 kills)

# 11 Team Unique – 109 points (33 kills)

# 12 Yalla Esports – 97 points (44 kills)

# 13 Team UMBRA – 93 points (26 kills)

# 14 UDRKillers – 83 points (30 kills)

# 15 KoninaPower – 78 points (31 kills)

# 16 Nova Esports – 73 points (25 kills)

PMWL 2020 West League play will run till 2 August and the top 16 teams will progress from this stage to the PMWL West Finals. Fans of PUBG Mobile can watch the live action of this tournament on PUBG Mobile Esports’ official YouTube channel from 11:30 PM on the day of the match.