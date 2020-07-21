PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for Today (July 21, 2020): Another Free Helmet Skin

PUBG Mobile offers skins, costumes, and other cosmetics to its users. These items have become an essential part of the game in the recent past. These items do not affect the gameplay of the players but still attract a lot.

Most players can purchase it through UC. However, buying UC is not easy for everyone as it is expensive. Redeem codes are the best way to get these items for free.

Although you will only get these items for a short time with redeem codes, it is still the best way to get these items. You can use these codes for limited time only, that’s why you should use it as soon as possible.

This is a redeem code that will provide free helmet skin to players in PUBG MOBILE

Redeem Code for Hot Pizza Helmet Skin: BCAHZBZN4DR

How to use redeem codes?

To use these codes do the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile Redemption Center from the PUBG Mobile website.

Step 2: Fill in the necessary details that will appear on your screen.

Step 3: Click on redeem code. A pop up will come in which you will have to verify your details. Once you are done, press the OK button.

Step 4: Players will get rewards through the mail section.

If players see an error that says: ‘Redemption Limit Reached, it means that the code limit has been reached and cannot be used further. There is no solution to this and players will have to wait for the next code.