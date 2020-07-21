PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Teams and Programs Revealed









Xtreme Zone Esports has announced the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament India for Under Goss and Top Tier Teams. In the XTZ Genesis series, you will see three showdown stages and its total pool prize is 500,000 INR.

Phase 1- XTZ Kill Zone:

Kill zone phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start on 20 July and end on 25 July. In these 6 days, a total of 24 matches will be played, including all the maps. With a large pool prize of 150,000 INR, not only the winners but the top 5 teams and MVPs will also be rewarded.

Wizards of XTZ Kill Zone Phase 1 will also be rewarded with INR 60,000. Second and third-placed teams will also be rewarded INR 40,000 and INR 20,000. The fourth and fifth teams will be rewarded for INR 10,000 and INR 5,000. The MVP of this tournament will also be rewarded separately for INR 15,000 for the best performance in the tournament. Points distribution of this tournament will also be according to PUBG Mobile Global Standards.

There will be 32 contested teams in total to win glory and a huge pool prize. These 32 teams are divided into four groups and each group has eight teams. The names of the groups are: Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D

Grouped teams are as follows:

Group A:

NovaGodlike

SynerGE

Team ind

Team tamilas

Insane esports

8Bit

God’s Reign

Tenet esports

Group B:

Orange rock

RIP Official

Element esports

Galaxy Racer Celtz

Team mayhem

Inside out

Part 7

Dark Tangent Esports

Group C:

Fnatic

Leg stump

VSG Crawlers

Marcos gaming

4Kings

TSM-ENTITY

Livecraft esports

Force one

Group D:

SouL

U Mumba esports

MegaStars

Hydra official

Initiative Esports

Rising falcon

Future station

Reckoning eSports

Phase 2- XTZ Ground Zone:

It is open to everyone as a total of 1000 teams can register to fight top Indian teams in the finals. In the ground zone, you will get a reward of 50,000 INR. Its registration will start on July 24, XTZ eSports Discord Server can join to register.

Phase 3- XTZ Final War:

In this phase, the Under Dog teams will compete with the top tier teams from Phase 1 and then fight to win a pool prize of INR 300,000. It will be between 14 and 18 August.

You can watch the live action of this tournament on XTZ eSports’ official YouTube channel.









