    PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Teams and Programs Revealed




    • XTZ Kill Zone Phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start from 20 July to 25 July
    • In the XTZ Genesis series, you will see three phases and the pool prize for this tournament is 500,000 INR.

    Xtreme Zone Esports has announced the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament India for Under Goss and Top Tier Teams. In the XTZ Genesis series, you will see three showdown stages and its total pool prize is 500,000 INR.

    Phase 1- XTZ Kill Zone:

    Kill zone phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start on 20 July and end on 25 July. In these 6 days, a total of 24 matches will be played, including all the maps. With a large pool prize of 150,000 INR, not only the winners but the top 5 teams and MVPs will also be rewarded.

     Wizards of XTZ Kill Zone Phase 1 will also be rewarded with INR 60,000. Second and third-placed teams will also be rewarded INR 40,000 and INR 20,000. The fourth and fifth teams will be rewarded for INR 10,000 and INR 5,000. The MVP of this tournament will also be rewarded separately for INR 15,000 for the best performance in the tournament. Points distribution of this tournament will also be according to PUBG Mobile Global Standards.

    There will be 32 contested teams in total to win glory and a huge pool prize. These 32 teams are divided into four groups and each group has eight teams. The names of the groups are: Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D

    Grouped teams are as follows:

    Group A:

    NovaGodlike

    SynerGE

    Team ind

    Team tamilas

    Insane esports

    8Bit

    God’s Reign

    Tenet esports

    Group B:

    Orange rock

    RIP Official

    Element esports

    Galaxy Racer Celtz

    Team mayhem

    Inside out

    Part 7

    Dark Tangent Esports

    Group C:

    Fnatic

    Leg stump

    VSG Crawlers

    Marcos gaming

    4Kings

    TSM-ENTITY

    Livecraft esports

    Force one

    Group D:

    SouL

    U Mumba esports

    MegaStars

    Hydra official

    Initiative Esports

    Rising falcon

    Future station

    Reckoning eSports

    Phase 2- XTZ Ground Zone:

    It is open to everyone as a total of 1000 teams can register to fight top Indian teams in the finals. In the ground zone, you will get a reward of 50,000 INR. Its registration will start on July 24, XTZ eSports Discord Server can join to register.

    Phase 3- XTZ Final War:

    In this phase, the Under Dog teams will compete with the top tier teams from Phase 1 and then fight to win a pool prize of INR 300,000. It will be between 14 and 18 August.

    You can watch the live action of this tournament on XTZ eSports’ official YouTube channel.




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

