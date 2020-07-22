PMWL 2020 East: Second Day of the Second Week of League Play









This is the full schedule of the second week of PMWL 2020 East League play

PMWL 2020 (PUBG Mobile World League 2020) league stage will be a live stream on the official YouTube channel of PUBG MOBILE

Super weekend 1 of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 season 0 is over after three days of gameplay. The tournament began on 10 July 2020 and is now moving towards the Week 2 play stage.

PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions, East and West. In each division, 20 teams are fighting against each other to win a huge pool prize of $ 425,000. The second-day program of PMWL East 2020 League Play Week 2 has been announced and we have given all the information related to it.

The second day of the second week of PMWL East 2020 league play

Here is the complete information of the second day of the second week of PMWL East 2020 league play:

Date and time: 22 July 2020 at 5:30 PM.

Matches W2D2:

Match 1: Erangel: Groups ABCD

Match 2: Sanhok: Groups ABCE

Match 3: Erangel: Groups ABDE

Match 4: Sanhok: Groups: ACDE

Match 5: Erangel: Groups: BCDE

A total of five matches are played in a day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode. PMWL East 2020 will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports. The live-action of this tournament will begin at 5:30 PM.

Teams participating in PMWL East League Play 2020:

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will run till 9 August. Here is the list of 20 teams that will participate in the league play stage of this tournament:

Group A: Bigetronn RA, BOX Gaming, No Chance Team, Free Style

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, GXR Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club









