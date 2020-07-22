PMWL 2020 West: First Day of the Second Week of League Play









This is the full schedule of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West League Play

PMWL 2020 (PUBG Mobile World League 2020) league stage will be a live stream on the official YouTube channel of PUBG MOBILE

Super weekend 1 of PUBG Mobile World League 2020 season 0 is over after three days of gameplay. The tournament began on 10 July 2020 and is now moving towards the Week 2 play stage.

PMWL 2020 is divided into two divisions, East and West. In each division, 20 teams are fighting against each other to win a huge pool prize of $ 425,000. The program for the first day of PMWL West 2020 League Play Week 2 has been announced and we have given all the information related to it.

The first day of the second week of PMWL West 2020 league play

Here is the complete information on the first day of the second week of PMWL West 2020 league play:

Date and time: 21 July 2020 at 11:30 PM.

Matches W2D1:

Match 1: Erangel: Groups ABCD

Match 2: Sanhok: Groups ABCE

Match 3: Erangel: Groups ABDE

Match 4: Sanhok: Groups: ACDE

Match 5: Erangel: Groups: BCDE

A total of five matches are played in a day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode. PMWL West 2020 will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports. The live-action of this tournament will begin at 11:30 PM.

Live stream of the first day of the second week of PMWL West League play

Teams participating in PMWL West League Play 2020:

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 will run till 9 August. Here is the list of 20 teams that will participate in the league play stage of this tournament:

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esport

Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69

Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines









