Thursday, July 23, 2020
    PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update Size, Maintenance Details and Features




    • PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will bring many new features like TDM Map (Ruins), Popularity feature and more
    • PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will be available for download from 22 July 2020 on Google Play Store

    PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update has been launched on global servers with new features at 1:30 PM IST during the day. This new update will bring with it a new TDM map (Ruins), Popularity feature, new lobby and more. Official patch notes of this update have also been released. 

    PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update maintenance break

    The developers also announced that there will be no downtime for this new update or that the servers will not be down during this update. This game will be available for direct download on Google Play Store or Apple Store. 

    PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update size and features

    PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update size is about 330 MB for every device. New update has brought the following features:

    Aided Warringa: Ruins 

    New Landscape Warringa 

    Vaulting action 

    TDM Ruins is online!

    Unique urban area design 

    Sliding action 

    New SMG: P90 System Update

    Space gifts 

    Better Lobby Air Drops 

    First anniversary 

     New icons and background 

    Span island fireworks 

    Players are advised to update this game as soon as possible because older players will not be able to play with newer players.




