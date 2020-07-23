PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update Size, Maintenance Details and Features









PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will bring many new features like TDM Map (Ruins), Popularity feature and more

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will be available for download from 22 July 2020 on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update has been launched on global servers with new features at 1:30 PM IST during the day. This new update will bring with it a new TDM map (Ruins), Popularity feature, new lobby and more. Official patch notes of this update have also been released.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update maintenance break

The developers also announced that there will be no downtime for this new update or that the servers will not be down during this update. This game will be available for direct download on Google Play Store or Apple Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update size and features

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update size is about 330 MB for every device. New update has brought the following features:

Aided Warringa: Ruins

New Landscape Warringa

Vaulting action

TDM Ruins is online!

Unique urban area design

Sliding action

New SMG: P90 System Update

Space gifts

Better Lobby Air Drops

First anniversary

New icons and background

Span island fireworks

Players are advised to update this game as soon as possible because older players will not be able to play with newer players.









