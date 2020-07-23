PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Update Size, Maintenance Details and Features

- PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will bring many new features like TDM Map (Ruins), Popularity feature and more
- PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will be available for download from 22 July 2020 on Google Play Store
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update has been launched on global servers with new features at 1:30 PM IST during the day. This new update will bring with it a new TDM map (Ruins), Popularity feature, new lobby and more. Official patch notes of this update have also been released.
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update maintenance break
The developers also announced that there will be no downtime for this new update or that the servers will not be down during this update. This game will be available for direct download on Google Play Store or Apple Store.
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update size and features
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update size is about 330 MB for every device. New update has brought the following features:
Aided Warringa: Ruins
New Landscape Warringa
Vaulting action
TDM Ruins is online!
Unique urban area design
Sliding action
New SMG: P90 System Update
Space gifts
Better Lobby Air Drops
First anniversary
New icons and background
Span island fireworks
Players are advised to update this game as soon as possible because older players will not be able to play with newer players.