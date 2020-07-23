PUBG Mobile: Second Day Table and Third Day Schedule of XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament









Leading the table of the tournament with 14 kills and 74 points

Xtreme Zone Esports is offering a Pool Prize of INR 500,000

Xtreme Zone Esports has announced the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament India for Under Goss and Top Tier Teams. In the XTZ Genesis series, you will see three showdown stages and its total pool prize is 500,000 INR.

Kill zone phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start on 20 July and end on 25 July. In these 6 days, a total of 24 matches will be played, including all the maps. There will be 32 contested teams in total to win glory and a huge pool prize. These 32 teams are divided into four groups and each group has eight teams. The names of the groups are: Group A, Group B, Group C and Group D

The first day of the Kill Zone tournament is over and INITIATIVE Esports is in first place and is behind Hydra Official

The first match was won by HYDRA and the rest by INITIATIVE Esports.

Match results

Match 1: CvsD – MIRAMAR- HYDRA OFFICIAL- 10 Kills

Match 2: CvsD – SANHOK- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 4 Kills

Match 3: CvsD – ERANGEL- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 6 Kills

Table 1 of the first day of the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament

INITIATIVE ESPORT- 74 POINTS

HYDRA – 73 POIINTS

UESXINS – 70 POINTS

ORANGE ROCK – 68 POINTS

TEAM IND – 59 POINTS

DARKTANGENT ESPORT – 59 POINTS

TSM ENTITY – 54 POINTS

LEGSTUMP – 53 POINTS

UMUMBA ESPORT – 53 POINTS

RECKONING ESPORT – 52 POINTS

NOVA GODLIKE – 49 POINTS

SYNERGE – 49 POINTS

LIVECRAFT ESPORT – 48 POINTS

TEAM INSANE – 47 POINTS

RISING FALCON – 46 POINTS

MARCOS GAMING – 42 POINTS

4KING – 39 POINTS

FUTURESTATION ESPORT – 38 POINTS

HAIL ESPORT – 36 POINTS

TENET ESPORT – 33 POINTS

RIP OFFICIALS – 33 POINTS

MAYHEM – 28 POINTS

8BIT – 25 POINTS

GXR CELTZ – 24 POINTS

FNATIC – 21 POINTS

ELEMENT ESPORTS – 20 POINTS

PARTICLE7 – 19 POINTS

TEAM SOUL – 17 POINTS

TEAM TAMILAS – 17 POINTS

FORCE ONE – 16 POINTS

THE CRAWLERS – 6 POINTS

MEGASTARS – 2 POINTS

Third day program: 12 PM

B VS C – MIRAMAR

B VS C – SANHOK

B VS C – ERANGEL

Second Day Program:

CvsD- MIRAMAR

CvsD – SANHOK

CvsD – ERANGEL

Group A:

NovaGodlike

SynerGE

Team ind

Team tamilas

Insane esports

8Bit

God’s Reign

Tenet esports

Group B:

Orange rock

RIP Official

Element esports

Galaxy Racer Celtz

Team mayhem

Inside out

Part 7

Dark Tangent Esports

Group C:

Fnatic

Leg stump

VSG Crawlers

Marcos gaming

4Kings

TSM-ENTITY

Livecraft esports

Force one

Group D:

SouL

U Mumba esports

MegaStars

Hydra official

Initiative Esports

Rising falcon

Future station

Reckoning eSports









