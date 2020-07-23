PUBG Mobile: Second Day Table and Third Day Schedule of XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament

- Leading the table of the tournament with 14 kills and 74 points
- Xtreme Zone Esports is offering a Pool Prize of INR 500,000
Xtreme Zone Esports has announced the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament India for Under Goss and Top Tier Teams. In the XTZ Genesis series, you will see three showdown stages and its total pool prize is 500,000 INR.
Kill zone phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start on 20 July and end on 25 July. In these 6 days, a total of 24 matches will be played, including all the maps. There will be 32 contested teams in total to win glory and a huge pool prize. These 32 teams are divided into four groups and each group has eight teams. The names of the groups are: Group A, Group B, Group C and Group D
The first day of the Kill Zone tournament is over and INITIATIVE Esports is in first place and is behind Hydra Official
The first match was won by HYDRA and the rest by INITIATIVE Esports.
Match results
Match 1: CvsD – MIRAMAR- HYDRA OFFICIAL- 10 Kills
Match 2: CvsD – SANHOK- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 4 Kills
Match 3: CvsD – ERANGEL- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 6 Kills
Table 1 of the first day of the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament
INITIATIVE ESPORT- 74 POINTS
HYDRA – 73 POIINTS
UESXINS – 70 POINTS
ORANGE ROCK – 68 POINTS
TEAM IND – 59 POINTS
DARKTANGENT ESPORT – 59 POINTS
TSM ENTITY – 54 POINTS
LEGSTUMP – 53 POINTS
UMUMBA ESPORT – 53 POINTS
RECKONING ESPORT – 52 POINTS
NOVA GODLIKE – 49 POINTS
SYNERGE – 49 POINTS
LIVECRAFT ESPORT – 48 POINTS
TEAM INSANE – 47 POINTS
RISING FALCON – 46 POINTS
MARCOS GAMING – 42 POINTS
4KING – 39 POINTS
FUTURESTATION ESPORT – 38 POINTS
HAIL ESPORT – 36 POINTS
TENET ESPORT – 33 POINTS
RIP OFFICIALS – 33 POINTS
MAYHEM – 28 POINTS
8BIT – 25 POINTS
GXR CELTZ – 24 POINTS
FNATIC – 21 POINTS
ELEMENT ESPORTS – 20 POINTS
PARTICLE7 – 19 POINTS
TEAM SOUL – 17 POINTS
TEAM TAMILAS – 17 POINTS
FORCE ONE – 16 POINTS
THE CRAWLERS – 6 POINTS
MEGASTARS – 2 POINTS
Third day program: 12 PM
B VS C – MIRAMAR
B VS C – SANHOK
B VS C – ERANGEL
Second Day Program:
CvsD- MIRAMAR
CvsD – SANHOK
CvsD – ERANGEL
Group A:
NovaGodlike
SynerGE
Team ind
Team tamilas
Insane esports
8Bit
God’s Reign
Tenet esports
Group B:
Orange rock
RIP Official
Element esports
Galaxy Racer Celtz
Team mayhem
Inside out
Part 7
Dark Tangent Esports
Group C:
Fnatic
Leg stump
VSG Crawlers
Marcos gaming
4Kings
TSM-ENTITY
Livecraft esports
Force one
Group D:
SouL
U Mumba esports
MegaStars
Hydra official
Initiative Esports
Rising falcon
Future station
Reckoning eSports