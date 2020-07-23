Thursday, July 23, 2020
    PUBG Mobile: Second Day Table and Third Day Schedule of XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament




    • Leading the table of the tournament with 14 kills and 74 points
    • Xtreme Zone Esports is offering a Pool Prize of INR 500,000

    Xtreme Zone Esports has announced the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament India for Under Goss and Top Tier Teams. In the XTZ Genesis series, you will see three showdown stages and its total pool prize is 500,000 INR.

    Kill zone phase 1 will run for 6 days and it will start on 20 July and end on 25 July. In these 6 days, a total of 24 matches will be played, including all the maps. There will be 32 contested teams in total to win glory and a huge pool prize. These 32 teams are divided into four groups and each group has eight teams. The names of the groups are: Group A, Group B, Group C and Group D

    The first day of the Kill Zone tournament is over and INITIATIVE Esports is in first place and is behind Hydra Official 

    The first match was won by HYDRA and the rest by INITIATIVE Esports. 

    Match results 

    Match 1: CvsD – MIRAMAR- HYDRA OFFICIAL- 10 Kills 

    Match 2: CvsD – SANHOK- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 4 Kills   

    Match 3: CvsD – ERANGEL- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 6 Kills 

    Table 1 of the first day of the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Tournament

    INITIATIVE ESPORT- 74 POINTS

    HYDRA – 73 POIINTS

    UESXINS – 70 POINTS

    ORANGE ROCK – 68 POINTS

    TEAM IND – 59 POINTS

    DARKTANGENT ESPORT – 59 POINTS

    TSM ENTITY – 54 POINTS

    LEGSTUMP – 53 POINTS

    UMUMBA ESPORT – 53 POINTS

    RECKONING ESPORT – 52 POINTS

    NOVA GODLIKE – 49 POINTS

    SYNERGE – 49 POINTS

    LIVECRAFT ESPORT – 48 POINTS

    TEAM INSANE – 47 POINTS

    RISING FALCON – 46 POINTS

    MARCOS GAMING – 42 POINTS

    4KING – 39 POINTS

    FUTURESTATION ESPORT – 38 POINTS

    HAIL ESPORT – 36 POINTS

    TENET ESPORT – 33 POINTS

    RIP OFFICIALS – 33 POINTS

    MAYHEM – 28 POINTS

    8BIT – 25 POINTS

    GXR CELTZ – 24 POINTS

    FNATIC – 21 POINTS

    ELEMENT ESPORTS – 20 POINTS

    PARTICLE7 – 19 POINTS

    TEAM SOUL – 17 POINTS

    TEAM TAMILAS – 17 POINTS

    FORCE ONE – 16 POINTS

    THE CRAWLERS – 6 POINTS

    MEGASTARS – 2 POINTS 

    Third day program: 12 PM 

    B VS C – MIRAMAR 

    B VS C – SANHOK 

    B VS C – ERANGEL 

    Second Day Program:

    CvsD- MIRAMAR

    CvsD – SANHOK

    CvsD – ERANGEL

    Group A:

    NovaGodlike

    SynerGE

    Team ind

    Team tamilas

    Insane esports

    8Bit

    God’s Reign

    Tenet esports

    Group B:

    Orange rock

    RIP Official

    Element esports

    Galaxy Racer Celtz

    Team mayhem

    Inside out

    Part 7

    Dark Tangent Esports

    Group C:

    Fnatic

    Leg stump

    VSG Crawlers

    Marcos gaming

    4Kings

    TSM-ENTITY

    Livecraft esports

    Force one

    Group D:

    SouL

    U Mumba esports

    MegaStars

    Hydra official

    Initiative Esports

    Rising falcon

    Future station

    Reckoning eSports




