Just how to update address in Aadhaar card online

Aadhaar card update: You require to maintain your Aadhaar card updated as it is necessary while submitting income tax returns. The 12-digit serial number provided by the One-of-a-kind Recognition Authority of India (UIDAI) likewise serves as a valid evidence as well as is a vital record for availing a government aid or grant. The address on your Aadhaar card can be upgraded both offline as well as online.

You can easily update your address in Aadhaar online. All you need is your registered mobile number to receive the OTP for login and a colored scan of an address proof in your name. Watch our video tutorial on how to use the service https://t.co/fCDV7LpYKN pic.twitter.com/LQUW6GwJWg — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 24, 2020

“You can easily update your address in Aadhaar online. All you need is your registered mobile number to receive the OTP for login and a colored scan of an address proof in your name,” UIDAI said in a tweet.

Files for upgrading address in Aadhaar card

Passport, Rent arrangement, bank statement or passbook, driving certificate, telephone expense, electricity costs, water bill, voter ID card are among the checklist of 44 files, that are pointed out on UIDAI’s website that can be made use of for legitimate address proof.

Only those people whose mobile numbers are registered with UIDAI will certainly have the ability to do it. Below is a detailed overview to upgrade your address online:

1) See Aadhaar Self Service Update Site on UIDAI’s site

2) If you have a legitimate address proof, click on ‘Proceed to Update Address’.

3) In case, you don’t have a valid address evidence click “Request for Address Recognition Letter”

4) Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit number Virtual ID.

5) Get In the Captcha.

6) Click ‘Send Out OTP’, which will be sent to your registered mobile number.

7) At the same time, you can make use of the Time-based Single Password (TOTP) feature to verify

8) Click ‘Login’ Switch.

9) Now, click ‘Update Address via Address Evidence’ or ‘Update Address Via Secret Code’.

10) Currently, fill in all the details that need to be fixed

11) Upload your initial colored scanned copies of the address evidence files.

12) Currently submit the request. You should note your Update Request Number (URN) for tracking the status of your Aadhaar.










