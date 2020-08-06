Thursday, August 6, 2020
    GXR-Celtz becomes Champions of PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts




    • GXR-Celtz (267 points) became champions of PUBG Mobile original monsoon knockouts
    • Orange Rock (252) and Team NovaGodlike (223) finished the tournament in second and third place.

    PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, organized by POCO has started with Loco India with a prize pool of INR 2,50,000. The fifth day ended the five-day tournament in which the top-tier Indian teams were fighting against each other.

    The fifth day started with Team SOUL’s Chicken Dinner with 16 kills in the ERANGEL map and the same Reckoning EsportS won the second match with 14 kills which was played at VIKENDI. Dragonite Gaming won the third match with 14 kills at MIRAMAR. Marcos Gaming won the match played at Sunhawk with seven kills. Team IND named their last match with Kills of the day.

    GXR-Celtz retained the first place in the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts table and the team won the tournament with 111 kills and 267 points. Orange Rock finished second in the tournament thanks to its good performance. GXR-Celtz and OR are the only two teams to achieve more than 100 kills.

    Final Table of PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockout Tournament:

    # 1 GXR-Celtz – 267 points

    # 2 Orange Rock – 252 points

    # 3 Team NovaGodlike – 223 points

    # 4 Reckoning Esports – 210 points

    # 5 Insane – 199 points

    # 6 8Bit – 196 points

    # 7 Marcos Gaming – 190 points

    # 8 SynerGE – 177 points

    # 9 U Mumba Esports – 177 points

    # 10 Team SouL – 173 points

    # 11 Team IND – 165 points

    # 12 8 Wonders – 131 points

    # 13 Future Station – 130 points

    # 14 Element Esports – 125 points

    # 15 Dragonite Gaming – 115 points

    # 16 Fnatic – 108 points

    # 17 ForceOne Esports – 104 points

    # 18 TSM-Entity – 96 points

    # 19 Dark Tangent – 92 points

    # 20 SWAT – 87 points

    PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Price Pool Distribution

    1st: 1,00,000 INR, GXR-Celtz

    2nd: 60,000 INR, OR

    3rd: 30,000 INR, NovaGodlike

    4th: 10,000 INR, Reckoning Esports

    5th: 5,000 INR, Insane

    6th: 2,000 INR, 8Bit

    7th: 2,000 INR, Marcos Gaming

    8th: 2,000 INR, SynerGE

    9th: 2,000 INR U Mumba Esports

    10th: 2,000 INR, SouL

    MVP Prize Pool 

    1st: 20,000 INR, 8Bit Akshat

    2nd: 10,000 INR, Reckoning Clowny

    3rd: 5,000 INR, GXR-Celtz Ultron




