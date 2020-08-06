PUBG Mobile: 30 Cool and Unique Names for Players









Here is the list of 30 different and unique names for PUBG MOBILR

Players must have a rename card to change the name

In PUBG MOBILE, players get a chance to change their in-game name when they play the game for the first time. You can also change the name by proceeding in the game with the help of rename card. This rename card is not free and you will have to spend 180 UC to buy this card. You can also get this through events and royal passes.

Some players prefer fresh and different names with different symbols and fonts to make their names look different. Some of the same people prefer to have a simple name.

30 cool and unique names for PUBG Mobile players:

# 1 Ⱬ3 ₳ Ⱡ

# 2 fυяу

# 3 𝕽𝖆𝖌𝖊

# 4 ᗷO ᒪ T

# 5 SCФЯPIФ

# 6 LIGHΓИIИG

# 7 ᴍᴏɴsᴛᴇʀ

# 8 ղ í ցհԵʍɑɾ ҽ

# 9 IПFIПIƬΣ

# 10 Sʟᴀᴜɢʜᴛᴇʀ

# 11 𝙉𝙪𝙢𝙗

# 12 CДЯCДSS

# 13 ㄒ 丨 ㄒ 卂 几

# 14 ŃŐVĂ

# 15 вяυтε

# 16 𝙱𝚎𝚑𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚝𝚑

# 17 Gιαɳƚ

# 18 𝕋𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕠𝕣

# 19 Ѳgяё

# 20 ፕዐዪጠቿክፕዐዪ

# 21 ĐɆ ₳ Đ

# 22 Ｌｅｏ

# 23 poιѕon

# 24 𝚃𝚑𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚔𝚎

# 25 C͎o͎l͎d͎n͎e͎s͎s͎

# 26 DЯΛCӨПIΛП

# 27 ♅ᕱᎠ ꂅ Ꮥ

# 28 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧

# 29 ΛC͎Ɇ

# 30 XᗯᕼYᘔED

Players can also use the websites below in their game to rename or select

fancytexttool.net

fancytextguru.com

lingojam.com

coolsymbol.com

Steps to rename PUBG Mobile:

As we have told, players will have to rename the card to change the name:

Step 1: In the Inventory section you will see a section under the Emotes option.

Step 2: You have to choose the rename card from here and press the option.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear where you will have to enter a new name.

Step 4: After entering the name click on OK.









