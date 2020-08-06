Thursday, August 6, 2020
    PUBG Mobile Fourth Day Chart of Original Monsoon Knockouts

    PUBG Mobile: 30 Cool and Unique Names for Players

    GXR-Celtz becomes Champions of PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts

    PUBG Mobile Fourth Day Chart of Original Monsoon Knockouts




    • GXR-Celtz is leading the points table in this tournament with 230 points
    • Orange Rock (189) and Team NoveGodlike (167) came in second and second place in this tournament.

    PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, organized by POCO has started with Loco India with a prize pool of INR 2,50,000. The fourth day has ended with a five-day tournament in which the top-tier Indian teams are fighting against each other.

    PUBG Mobile Fourth day chart of original monsoon knockouts

    GXR-Celtz still found itself in first place in the PUBG Mobile Origin Monsoon Knockouts table with 99 kills and 230 points. ORANGE ROCK also returned and finished second with 78 kills and 189 points. NovaGodlike also showed a great performance and finished third with 167 points, and this team is only 22 points behind the OR. U Mumba Esports could not maintain a good performance and this team came in fourth place. UME currently has 65 kills and 162 points. SynerGE, which had previously faced a problem, was now looking confidently in fifth place to finish a good spot in the points table with 148 points.

    Frustrated performance from favorite teams of fans was seen:

    The performance of the rest of the famous teams like 8Bit, Marcos Gaming and Team IND showed some improvement and these teams have been able to make it to the top half in the table. Team SouL and Elements EsportS had a rough day and SOUL was on the barway.

    The poor performance of TSM-Entity went on and the team will have to see what is lacking in their gameplay so that the rest of the day can go well.




