Free PC Antivirus: The Best Control Software for Windows

Avast Free Antivirus

The first among the free PC antivirus on which you can make your final decision fall is Avast, which is presented as complete but, at the same time, it is also the one that takes up the most space on your computer’s hard drive.

Among its most useful features is Internet protection, which prevents unintentional sharing of personal data online. In addition, it has a spam filter in the mail.

These two options are flanked by the creation of a backup disk, which allows the recovery of data in the computer in case of damage or corruption of the main files, as well as it is also possible to take advantage of a function thanks to which it is possible to remove the files unused by the disk itself.

It should be emphasized that, however, by activating all the different functions at the same time, the Windows PC could suffer some unwanted slowdown.

Kaspersky Security Cloud Free 2020

The second free PC antivirus for Windows 10 is Kaspersky, which is known to be one of the most complete programs and able to offer total protection to your operating system.

This program represents a real novelty for 2020, given that until a few years ago this computer protection program could only be downloaded after purchasing a user license.

In its free version, as can be easily understood, there are limitations to the functions but this absolutely does not mean that the program does not offer complete protection to the computer. On the contrary, it is possible to avoid that the files can be damaged or that, while browsing online, you may encounter problems of a different nature.

Among the basic functions of this product, the one that protects data while browsing online stands out, as well as the one that allows you to immediately identify which are the different potentially harmful files, offering an immediate scan and placing the aforementioned in a folder that can then be easily eliminated in a short time.

Avira Free Antivirus

Continuing in the analysis of free PC antivirus, we cannot overshadow the well-known Avira Free Antivirus, which is a good choice especially if you are looking for a product that is light enough and at the same time sudden in reporting the various threats from the world of the web.

As it is free, Avira Free Antivirus offers a simple automatic scan function every time you download a file.

In addition to the menus, simple to use and very intuitive, this antivirus also stands out for having a screen that allows you to know the true nature of the files that can cause damage to your computer, thus offering a general overview and making sure that the protection of the system is total, thus avoiding situations that may worsen over time.

In addition, we need to talk about the filter relating to files downloaded from the web and the great lack that distinguishes this free product, namely the absence of a free scanning system for incoming emails.

Therefore, you must be extremely careful when downloading attachments, especially when they come from unknown contacts or unreliable sources.

AVG Antivirus Free 2020

We also talk about AVG when we refer to the best free PC antivirus that can be downloaded in this 2020 and in this case we refer to a product that presents itself as very fast in performing scans and at the same time complete in its functions.

Among the peculiarities that distinguish this product is that of periodic daily scanning of computer files, which can be set with a continuous frequency during the same day.

This option effectively allows you to keep the situation of your computer under control, thus offering constant protection of the files inside the machine, as well as having the opportunity to prevent the download of attachments that are not very useful and harmful. for your computer.

Furthermore, it should also be emphasized that the filter for certain viruses, such as spyware, is not present in the free version, therefore it is necessary to pay attention to the only lack that distinguishes this product, however, quite complete.

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition 2020

A free antivirus that offers complete protection for your computer and which, therefore, allows you to prevent any kind of external attack.

A key aspect that distinguishes Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition is given by the possibility of keeping it in stand-by and making the most of the machine’s power: unlike other totally free programs, Bitdefender prevents slowdowns of all kinds, even when the automatic scan set up during product configuration.

Online protection is guaranteed with this completely free antivirus: this means that potential suspicious sites, or those from which it would be better to stay away while browsing, are blocked, thus preventing files of all kinds from being downloaded without your knowledge on your computer.

It is also necessary to take into consideration a further detail, namely the fact that this product updates for free every month (the software, not the viral signatures whose update is instead daily), but to take advantage of this option you need to create a free account on the official website.

Comodo Free Antivirus

A very complete and updated antivirus also for protection against new threats, able to offer total protection from all kinds of attacks.

It should be emphasized that Comodo Free Antivirus is able to offer complete protection from attacks perpetrated by threats such as trojans and malware, thus preventing your computer from being exposed to all kinds of threats.

The various filters ensure that online browsing can be constantly monitored and it is also possible to understand the nature of the viruses since they are identified with a complete caption that allows you to immediately know the type of threat to which you have encountered.

This complete free antivirus has few updates but, at the same time, it looks quite light and above all quick in the execution of the various scans: to add a file cleaning function that is carried out in a very short time, eliminating the superfluous elements present in the computer, thus freeing up part of the memory and making it very fast.

Panda Free Antivirus

Often, when it comes to free antivirus, we don’t consider total protection while browsing online but simply rely on the scan function once the files are downloaded.

In addition to offering the opportunity to browse online in total safety, also allows you to get an additional not indifferent advantage, that is to avoid browsing websites that can be anything but sure.

It should also be emphasized that this is one of the most complete free antivirus 2020 as regards online protection, therefore malware and especially spyware are immediately blocked.

The sudden scan function of emails and its attachments is also very useful, thus avoiding the possibility of opening corrupt files which, once inserted on the computer, can cause various damages.

The user interface is very simple and made specifically for those who are unfamiliar with the use of these products, thus making sure that the final result can be synonymous with precision and above all that complications of any kind can be avoided.

Consequently, this product offers the opportunity to achieve an excellent degree of security, avoiding potential complications while browsing the web or while downloading certain files.

TotalAV Free Antivirus

The antivirus TotalAV Free Antivirus is defined as one of the best ever as far as the free version, with very few extra features, dedicated to those who want to customize the most of your Windows computer security, for a fee.

The interface that distinguishes this program is very simple and this facilitates those who have never used antivirus on their computer.

The proposed scanning options are many and each of these allows in effect to increase the degree of protection of your computer to the maximum, thus making sure that the final result can actually be synonymous with total security.

In addition to all the different initial functions that distinguish this complete free antivirus, there is the assistance offered by the development team of the same program.

This allows the less experienced to better understand how to take advantage of certain functions once the antivirus is started or when you want to perform a certain scan, making sure that the degree of protection can reach very high levels…

Therefore, thanks to the possibility of receiving complete and rapid assistance, the TotalAV product allows us to obtain a complete degree of protection for 2020, making sure that the computer can avoid contamination due to external files and other similar unpleasant situations to face…