Alekhines Gun Free Game is performed from a 3rd individual perspective motion sport stored within the conference of movie noir and set in through the Cold War. This title takes place within the 60s of the final century, in the course of the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union. Above all, the participant takes the function of an agent Alekhine, a Soviet hitman recruited by the CIA, whose job is to find a conspiracy that would lead to a world thermonuclear warfare.

