







Haven Free obtain

Free Haven is a big undertaking for the studio. It’s our first recreation after Furi. It’s a big recreation in scope for a studio like us. And it’s self funde, technique to Furi’s achievement. But it’s additionally very completely different from Furi, almost making it a declaration. Our studio can ship stunning sport experiences of extraordinarily good effective, whatever the type. We aren’t tied to 1 type of recreation. Developer The Game Bakers place the entire thing they’d into Furi‘s art work and unforgiving gameplay. Above all, the stop outcome change right into a recreation that noticed higher than 3 million players in solely its first 15 months of availability.

Haven Game

Download Haven

Haven recreation

Free Haven

Haven PC obtain

PC Haven

DOWNLOAD NOW







