    Prison Architect Free Download (v1.02 – Island Bound) Full Version




    Prison Architect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prison Architect was launched on Oct 6, 2015

    About The Game

    Build and handle a Maximum Security Prison. As the solar casts it’s early morning rays on an attractive patch of countryside the clock begins ticking. You’ve received to crack on and construct a holding cell to detain the job­ lot of most safety prisoners which might be trundling to your future jail on their yellow bus. As your workmen lay the final brick you don’t have a second to allow them to relaxation as they should get began on the primary correct cell block so you can also make room for the subsequent prisoner consumption. Once they’ve all received a spot to put their weary heads the enjoyable can actually begin. You’ll want a canteen, infirmary and a guard room, oh, and don’t neglect to plumb in a bathroom, or issues will get messy, however what a couple of exercise space? Or solitary confinement cells? Or an execution chamber? Inspired by Dungeon Keeper, Dwarf Fortress and Theme Hospital and with over 1 million gamers having frolicked inside, Prison Architect is the world’s greatest lock-­em-­up.




    How to Download & Install Prison Architect

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Prison Architect is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Prison.Architect.Island.Bound.v1.02.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Prison Architect folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Prison Architect (v1.02 – Island Bound)
    Size: 1.17 GB

    System Requirements

    • OS:XP
    • Processor:Intel Core2 Duo 2.4Ghz or Higher / AMD 3Ghz or Higher
    • Memory:4 GB RAM
    • Graphics:Nvidia 8600 / Radeon equal (2009 period)
    • Hard Drive:300 MB HD area

