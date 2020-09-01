Tuesday, September 1, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download (v1.0.43) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 was launched on Jul 26, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Mega Collection Plus was launched on Nov 10, 2002About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SnowRunner Free Download (v6.1 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SnowRunner Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SnowRunner was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install SnowRunnerClick...
    Read more

    Prototype 2 Free Download (Radnet Edition) Full Version




    Prototype 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prototype 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2012

    About The Game

    How to Download & Install Prototype 2

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Prototype 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Prototype.2.Radnet.Edition.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Prototype 2 folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Prototype 2 Free Download

    Note: This recreation was not designed to correctly run on CPU’s with greater than 8 threads. If and provided that you expertise crashing, launch the sport with prototype.bat as a substitute of prototype.exe. The recreation was examined and confirmed working.




    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows® XP / Vista / 7
    • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.6GHz, AMD Phenom X3 8750
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Hard Disk Space: 10 GB
    • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT with 512 MB RAM, ATI Radeon HD 4850 with 512 MB RAM
    • DirectX®: 9.0C or later
    • Sound: Any DirectX 9 appropriate Sound Card
    • Supported Input Devices: Keyboard, Mouse, Xbox 360® Controller

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download (v1.0.43) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 was launched on Jul 26, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Mega Collection Plus was launched on Nov 10, 2002About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SnowRunner Free Download (v6.1 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SnowRunner Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SnowRunner was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install SnowRunnerClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Snakeybus Free Download (B4623098) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Snakeybus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Snakeybus was launched on May 10, 2019About The GameSnakeybus is an off-the-cuff arcade sport...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download (v1.0.43) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 was launched on Jul 26, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Mega Collection Plus was launched on Nov 10, 2002About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SnowRunner Free Download (v6.1 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SnowRunner Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SnowRunner was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install SnowRunnerClick...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Princess Project Free Download (v1.03 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Princess Project Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Princess Project was launched on Aug 29, 2019About The GameOne day, within the...
    Read more
    Games

    Princess & Conquest Free Download (v0.17.8 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Princess & Conquest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Princess & Conquest was launched on Oct 10, 2019About The GamePrincess &...
    Read more
    Games

    Punch Club Free Download (v1.32 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Punch Club Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Punch Club was launched on Jan 8, 2016About The GamePunch Club is a...
    Read more
    Games

    RPG Maker MZ Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RPG Maker MZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RPG Maker MZ was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameThe RPG...
    Read more
    Games

    Remothered Tormented Fathers HD Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Remothered: Tormented Fathers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Remothered: Tormented Fathers was launched on Jan 30, 2018About The GameRemothered: Tormented...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020