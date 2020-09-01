Prototype 2 Free Download (Radnet Edition) Full Version

Prototype 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prototype 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2012
About The Game
How to Download & Install Prototype 2
- Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
- Once Prototype 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Prototype.2.Radnet.Edition.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Prototype 2 folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
Prototype 2 Free Download
Note: This recreation was not designed to correctly run on CPU’s with greater than 8 threads. If and provided that you expertise crashing, launch the sport with prototype.bat as a substitute of prototype.exe. The recreation was examined and confirmed working.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows® XP / Vista / 7
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.6GHz, AMD Phenom X3 8750
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Hard Disk Space: 10 GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT with 512 MB RAM, ATI Radeon HD 4850 with 512 MB RAM
- DirectX®: 9.0C or later
- Sound: Any DirectX 9 appropriate Sound Card
- Supported Input Devices: Keyboard, Mouse, Xbox 360® Controller