Prototype 2 Free Download (Radnet Edition) Full Version









Prototype 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prototype 2 was launched on Jul 24, 2012

About The Game

How to Download & Install Prototype 2

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Prototype 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Prototype.2.Radnet.Edition.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Prototype 2 folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Prototype 2 Free Download

Note: This recreation was not designed to correctly run on CPU’s with greater than 8 threads. If and provided that you expertise crashing, launch the sport with prototype.bat as a substitute of prototype.exe. The recreation was examined and confirmed working.









System Requirements

OS: Windows® XP / Vista / 7

Windows® XP / Vista / 7 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.6GHz, AMD Phenom X3 8750

Intel Core 2 Duo 2.6GHz, AMD Phenom X3 8750 Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Hard Disk Space: 10 GB

10 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT with 512 MB RAM, ATI Radeon HD 4850 with 512 MB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT with 512 MB RAM, ATI Radeon HD 4850 with 512 MB RAM DirectX®: 9.0C or later

9.0C or later Sound: Any DirectX 9 appropriate Sound Card

Any DirectX 9 appropriate Sound Card Supported Input Devices: Keyboard, Mouse, Xbox 360® Controller

DOWNLOAD NOW









