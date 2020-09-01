Ravenfield Free Download (Build 21) Full Version









Ravenfield Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Ravenfield was launched on May 18, 2017

About The Game

Fight upon the Ravenfield collectively along with your Blue allies! Take down these pesky Reds utilizing helicopters, tanks, weapons, and energetic ragdoll physics! Ravenfield is a singleplayer sport within the vein of older team-vs-team AI shooters. The sport is designed to be straightforward to select up and play, but additionally rewarding for all ability ranges!Key Features









How to Download & Install Ravenfield

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Ravenfield is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Ravenfield.Build.21.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Ravenfield folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP SP2

Windows XP SP2 Processor: 32-bit, 2 GHz or Faster

32-bit, 2 GHz or Faster Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 3000

Intel HD 3000 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 1 GB out there area

