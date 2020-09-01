Rayman 2: The Great Escape Free Download (GOG) Full Version









Rayman 2: The Great Escape Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Rayman 2: The Great Escape was launched on Oct 31, 1999

About The Game

All rested up from his previous adventures, Rayman is prepared for motion in a brand new dimension! Ruthless pirates have invaded the Glades of Dreams to seize and enslave Rayman’s associates. Will he save them? Only you’ll find out! To free Rayman’s associates and reap the reward of their magical powers, defeat barbaric pirates and collect the 4 masks of Polokus. Send shock waves by means of your senses as you run, soar, fly, experience, water-ski and puzzle your method by means of 20 fantastical worlds and greater than 40 hours of sheer enjoyable and exhilaration.









System Requirements

OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10

Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 Processor: 1 GHz or higher

1 GHz or higher Memory: 256 MB RAM

256 MB RAM Graphics: 3D graphics card suitable with DirectX 7 (suitable with DirectX 9 beneficial)

3D graphics card suitable with DirectX 7 (suitable with DirectX 9 beneficial) DirectX: Version 8.0

Version 8.0 Storage: 500 MB accessible house

