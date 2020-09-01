Remothered Tormented Fathers HD Free Download Full Version









Remothered: Tormented Fathers Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Remothered: Tormented Fathers was launched on Jan 30, 2018

Remothered: Tormented Fathers is the pure and real looking survival horror videogame. A sport by Darril Arts, directed by Chris Darril, developed by Stormind Games. Psychology performs an enormous function inside the sport: heroes and enemies are atypical and the road between good and evil is blurred. The plot is wealthy of unpredictable twists, however it’s touching on the identical time. The growth of the sport is much like that of a movie narration, the place the participant completely identifies himself with the character. The soundtrack, composed by Nobuko Toda (Final Fantasy, Halo, Metal Gear Solid) and Luca Balboni, enhances the terrifying environment of the sport. The story revolves round Rosemary Reed, an enchanting 35-year-old lady, who reaches Richard Felton’s home, in an effort to examine on the disappearance of a woman known as Celeste. The lady is greeted by Gloria, the nurse who takes care of the outdated Richard. When Dr. Felton understands Rosemary’s true intentions, the dread begins. Remothered: Tormented Fathers is the primary chapter of a third particular person sport trilogy. An internet of lies the place murders and obsessions come to life. A revolutionary expertise created for survival horror followers.









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD processor, 2.5 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD collection

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB accessible house

