Room No. 9 Free Download (Uncensored) Full Version

Room No. 9 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Room No. 9 was launched on Aug 08, 2020
About The Game
How to Download & Install Room No. 9
- Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete.
- Once Room No. 9 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Room.No.9.Uncensored.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Room No. 9 folder and run the exe software.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.
Room No. 9 Free Download
Click the obtain button under to start out Room No. 9 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Pentium 4 1.5GHz
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Graphics: 32MB VRAM, High Color Compatible
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Sound Card: Direct Sound Compatible
- Additional Notes: Resolution is 1152×720