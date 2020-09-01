Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter Free Download (v1.05) Full Version









Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter was launched on Mar 21, 2001

About The Game

How to Download & Install Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter

Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Serious.Sam.The.First.Encounter.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and in case you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Serious Sam Classic: The First Encounter Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.









System Requirements

OS: Windows 95 OSR2, Windows 98, Windows 98SE, Windows ME, Windows NT 4.0 (with Service Pack 5), Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista or Windows 7 working system

Windows 95 OSR2, Windows 98, Windows 98SE, Windows ME, Windows NT 4.0 (with Service Pack 5), Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista or Windows 7 working system Processor: AMD K6-3 400MHz, Pentium II or Celeron-A 300MHz

AMD K6-3 400MHz, Pentium II or Celeron-A 300MHz Memory: 64MB

64MB Graphics: full OpenGL compliant 3D accelerator

full OpenGL compliant 3D accelerator Hard Drive: 600MB free onerous disk area

600MB free onerous disk area Sound: 100% Windows appropriate sound card

DOWNLOAD NOW









