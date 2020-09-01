Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download Full Version









Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Mega Collection Plus was launched on Nov 10, 2002

About The Game

Sonic Mega Collection is the definitive, gold-standard Sonic assortment for avid gamers. If you’re to new to Sonic, you’ll perceive the attraction & recognition of the video games. If you’re a veteran, you’ll relive these glory days of super-fast motion and super-fun gameplay! Features Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, and three, Sonic 3D Blast, Sonic Spinball, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Rister the Shooting Star and Flicky.









How to Download & Install Sonic Mega Collection Plus

Click the Download button beneath and you need to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and watch for it to complete. Once Sonic Mega Collection Plus is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to SONIC.MEGA.COLLECTION.PLUS.zip” (To do that you have to have WinRAR, which you will get right here). Double click on contained in the Sonic Mega Collection Plus folder and run the exe utility. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download

Click the obtain button beneath to start out Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

System Requirements

OS: Windows XP or newer

Windows XP or newer Processor: Intel Pentium III 1.0 GHz

Intel Pentium III 1.0 GHz Memory: 256 MB RAM

256 MB RAM Graphics: 32 MB of VRAM DirectX 9.0c appropriate

32 MB of VRAM DirectX 9.0c appropriate DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Storage: 2 GB accessible house

DOWNLOAD NOW









