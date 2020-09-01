Tuesday, September 1, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Shank 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shank 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shank 2 was launched on Feb 7, 2012About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download (v1.0.43) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 was launched on Jul 26, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Mega Collection Plus was launched on Nov 10, 2002About The...
    Read more

    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download Full Version




    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing was launched on Mar 3, 2010

    About The Game

    SONIC AND SEGA ALL-STARS RACE FOR VICTORY IN A HIGH SPEED HIGH SKILL RACETRACK SHOWDOWN! TAKE TO THE TRACK BY CAR, MONSTER TRUCK, BIKE AND EVEN AEROPLANE IN SONIC & SEGA ALL-STARS RACING. Explore beautiful new circuits together with Sonic Seaside Hill, Curien Mansion and Blizzard Castle as you zip round medieval fortress ramparts, hurtle below lush rain forest canopies and tear by bustling metropolis scapes in a frantic race to the end line. Jostle towards a choice of 20 challengers together with Super Monkey Ball’s Ai Ai, Amigo from Samba and the evil Dr. Eggman in your distinctive character car. Stay forward of the pack by dodging traps and launching outrageous character strikes such because the invincible Super Sonic, Banana Blitz assault of monkey balls or Tails wild Tornado – set to throw any car clear within the air! But if you happen to’ve been battered, crushed and damaged, it’s not over but! Super-charge your car with power-ups to get again within the race and make sure you keep alert for the key short-cuts that will provide you with the sting to victory.




    How to Download & Install Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing

    1. Click the Download button under and you need to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete.
    3. Once Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sonic.&.SEGA.All-Stars.Racing.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to begin Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows XP/Vista. (if operating Windows Vista SP1 is advisable)
    • Processor: 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium 4/Athlon 64 3000+ or equal processor
    • Memory: 1GB RAM (2GB on Vista)
    • Graphics: DirectX 9.0c compliant video card with 256 MB RAM (NVIDIA 7600 or higher, ATI X1300 or higher)
    • DirectX®: DirectX 9.0c
    • Hard Drive: 6 GB Hard Drive Space
    • Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Shank 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shank 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shank 2 was launched on Feb 7, 2012About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download (v1.0.43) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 was launched on Jul 26, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Mega Collection Plus was launched on Nov 10, 2002About The...
    Read more
    Games

    SnowRunner Free Download (v6.1 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    SnowRunner Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. SnowRunner was launched on Apr 28, 2020About The GameHow to Download & Install SnowRunnerClick...
    Read more
    Games

    Snakeybus Free Download (B4623098) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Snakeybus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Snakeybus was launched on May 10, 2019About The GameSnakeybus is an off-the-cuff arcade sport...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Shank 2 Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shank 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shank 2 was launched on Feb 7, 2012About The GameHow to Download & Install...
    Read more
    Games

    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download (v1.0.43) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Shark Attack Deathmatch 2 was launched on Jul 26, 2019About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic & Sega All-stars Racing was launched on Mar 3,...
    Read more
    Games

    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Sonic Mega Collection Plus Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonic Mega Collection Plus was launched on Nov 10, 2002About The...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    Prison Architect Free Download (v1.02 – Island Bound) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Prison Architect Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Prison Architect was launched on Oct 6, 2015About The GameBuild and handle a...
    Read more
    Games

    Princess Project Free Download (v1.03 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Princess Project Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Princess Project was launched on Aug 29, 2019About The GameOne day, within the...
    Read more
    Games

    Princess & Conquest Free Download (v0.17.8 & Uncensored) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Princess & Conquest Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Princess & Conquest was launched on Oct 10, 2019About The GamePrincess &...
    Read more
    Games

    Punch Club Free Download (v1.32 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Punch Club Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Punch Club was launched on Jan 8, 2016About The GamePunch Club is a...
    Read more
    Games

    RPG Maker MZ Free Download (v1.0.1) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    RPG Maker MZ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. RPG Maker MZ was launched on Aug 27, 2020About The GameThe RPG...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020