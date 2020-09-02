Minecraft Dungeons Free Download (v1.3.2.0.4307136) Full Version









Minecraft Dungeons Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Minecraft Dungeons was launched on May 26, 2020

About The Game

Minecraft Dungeons is an action-role-playing sport developed by Mojang and revealed by Xbox Game Studios. A spin-off of a well-liked sandbox title, Dungeons introduces a totally new method to Minecraft gameplay. Fight your manner by way of an all-new action-adventure sport, impressed by traditional dungeon crawlers and set within the Minecraft universe! Play with as much as 4 pals or courageous the dungeons alone. Battle new-and-nasty mobs throughout action-packed, wildly various ranges, in a quest to defeat the evil Arch-Illager!

How to Download & Install Minecraft Dungeons

Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete. Once Minecraft Dungeons is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Minecraft.Dungeons.v1.3.2.0.4307136.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Minecraft Dungeons folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

Minecraft Dungeons Free Download

Note: Run minecraft_server.exe first after which run dungeons.exe









System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and working system

OS: Windows 10, 8 or 7 (64-bit with the most recent updates; some performance not supported on Windows 7 and eight)

Windows 10, 8 or 7 (64-bit with the most recent updates; some performance not supported on Windows 7 and eight) Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equal

Core i5 2.8GHz or equal Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equal DX11 GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equal DX11 GPU. DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 2 GB out there area

DOWNLOAD NOW









