Wednesday, September 2, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Police Quest: Swat Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat was launched on Sep 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat 2 was launched on Jun 30, 1998About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download (v1.51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plebby Quest: The Crusades was launched on Apr 8, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Planetbase Free Download (v1.3.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetbase was launched on Oct 15, 2015About The GamePlanetbase is a method sport the...
    Read more

    Minecraft Free Download (v1.16.1 & Multiplayer) Full Version




    Minecraft Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Minecraft was launched on May 17, 2009

    About The Game

    Minecraft is a 3D sandboxgame about inserting blocks and happening adventures. There aren’t any particular objectives to perform, permitting gamers a considerable amount of freedom in selecting play the sport. Since its launch in 2009, Minecraft has shortly turn into probably the most well-liked video games on the earth. As an indie recreation constructed by a really small workforce, Minecraft’s success isn’t right down to large assets or a fastidiously deliberate promoting technique. Minecraft focuses on permitting the participant to discover, work together with, and modify a dynamically-generated map fabricated from one-cubic-meter-sized blocks. In addition to blocks, the setting options vegetation, mobs, and objects. Some actions within the recreation embrace mining for ore, combating hostile mobs, and crafting new blocks and instruments by gathering numerous assets discovered within the recreation.




    How to Download & Install Minecraft

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
    3. Once Minecraft is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Minecraft.v1.16.1.Incl.Multiplayer.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Minecraft folder and run the exe utility.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and in the event you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the packages within the folder.

    Minecraft Free Download

    Note: A listing of multiplayer servers is offered within the “Cracked Servers List.html” file. Be certain to make use of a novel title when launching Minecraft and becoming a member of a server.

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7 and up
    • Processor: Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or equal
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 collection (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.4*
    • DirectX: Version 9.0
    • Storage: 1 GB obtainable house
    • Sound Card: Direct X 9.0c sound gadget

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Police Quest: Swat Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat was launched on Sep 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat 2 was launched on Jun 30, 1998About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download (v1.51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plebby Quest: The Crusades was launched on Apr 8, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Planetbase Free Download (v1.3.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetbase was launched on Oct 15, 2015About The GamePlanetbase is a method sport the...
    Read more
    Games

    Planetarian ~the Reverie Of A Little Planet~ Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetarian ~the Reverie Of A Little Planet~ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetarian ~the Reverie Of A Little Planet~ was...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Police Quest: Swat Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat was launched on Sep 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat 2 was launched on Jun 30, 1998About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download (v1.51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plebby Quest: The Crusades was launched on Apr 8, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Planetbase Free Download (v1.3.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetbase was launched on Oct 15, 2015About The GamePlanetbase is a method sport the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    NiGHTS Into Dreams Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    NiGHTS Into Dreams Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. NiGHTS Into Dreams was launched on Dec 17, 2012About The GameSlip off...
    Read more
    Games

    Morels: The Hunt Free Download (Spring Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Morels: The Hunt Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Morels: The Hunt was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameMorels is...
    Read more
    Games

    Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition was launched on Apr 19, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Nexomon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nexomon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nexomon was launched on Jul 10, 2020About The GameCatch, evolve and gather over 300...
    Read more
    Games

    Neverinth Free Download (v0.4.10) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Neverinth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Neverinth was launched on Jun 17, 2020About The GameThe gods are useless and the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020