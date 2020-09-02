Wednesday, September 2, 2020
More
    Home Games
    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Police Quest: Swat Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat was launched on Sep 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat 2 was launched on Jun 30, 1998About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download (v1.51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plebby Quest: The Crusades was launched on Apr 8, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Planetbase Free Download (v1.3.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetbase was launched on Oct 15, 2015About The GamePlanetbase is a method sport the...
    Read more

    Monster Hunter: World Free Download (v14.00.00 & ALL DLC’s) Full Version




    Monster Hunter: World Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Monster Hunter: World was launched on Aug 9, 2018

    About The Game

    Welcome to a brand new world! Take on the position of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a residing, respiratory ecosystem the place you need to use the panorama and its numerous inhabitants to get the higher hand. Hunt alone or in co-op with as much as three different gamers, and use supplies collected from fallen foes to craft new gear and tackle even larger, badder beasts! As a hunter, you’ll tackle quests to hunt monsters in quite a lot of habitats. Take down these monsters and obtain supplies that you need to use to create stronger weapons and armor to be able to hunt much more harmful monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, the most recent installment within the sequence, you’ll be able to benefit from the final looking expertise, utilizing every thing at your disposal to hunt monsters in a brand new world teeming with surprises and pleasure.




    How to Download & Install Monster Hunter: World

    1. Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and anticipate it to complete.
    3. Once Monster Hunter: World is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Monster.Hunter.World.Iceborne.ALL.DLCs.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Monster Hunter: World folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and should you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Monster Hunter: World Free Download

    Click the obtain button under to start out Monster Hunter: World Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.

    System Requirements

    • Requires a 64-bit processor and working system
    • OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required)
    • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX™-6300
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x (VRAM 2GB)
    • DirectX: Version 11
    • Network: Broadband Internet connection
    • Storage: 20 GB obtainable area
    • Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c)
    • Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to “Low”

    DOWNLOAD NOW




    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Games

    Police Quest: Swat Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat was launched on Sep 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat 2 was launched on Jun 30, 1998About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download (v1.51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plebby Quest: The Crusades was launched on Apr 8, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Planetbase Free Download (v1.3.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetbase was launched on Oct 15, 2015About The GamePlanetbase is a method sport the...
    Read more
    Games

    Planetarian ~the Reverie Of A Little Planet~ Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetarian ~the Reverie Of A Little Planet~ Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetarian ~the Reverie Of A Little Planet~ was...
    Read more

    Latest Posts

    Games

    Police Quest: Swat Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat was launched on Sep 30, 1995About The GameHow to Download...
    Read more
    Games

    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat 2 was launched on Jun 30, 1998About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download (v1.51) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Plebby Quest: The Crusades Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Plebby Quest: The Crusades was launched on Apr 8, 2020About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Planetbase Free Download (v1.3.7) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Planetbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetbase was launched on Oct 15, 2015About The GamePlanetbase is a method sport the...
    Read more

    Don't Miss

    Games

    NiGHTS Into Dreams Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    NiGHTS Into Dreams Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. NiGHTS Into Dreams was launched on Dec 17, 2012About The GameSlip off...
    Read more
    Games

    Morels: The Hunt Free Download (Spring Update) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Morels: The Hunt Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Morels: The Hunt was launched on Oct 15, 2019About The GameMorels is...
    Read more
    Games

    Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition Free Download (v1.06) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition was launched on Apr 19, 2011About The...
    Read more
    Games

    Nexomon Free Download Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Nexomon Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Nexomon was launched on Jul 10, 2020About The GameCatch, evolve and gather over 300...
    Read more
    Games

    Neverinth Free Download (v0.4.10) Full Version

    THE GOA SPOTLIGHT STAFF - 0
    Neverinth Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Neverinth was launched on Jun 17, 2020About The GameThe gods are useless and the...
    Read more

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    © The Goa Spotlight 2020