Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee Free Download Full Version

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee was launched on Dec 12, 1997
About The Game
How to Download & Install Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Click the Download button beneath and try to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look forward to it to complete.
- Once Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Abes.Oddysee.zip” (To do that you could have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make certain to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee Free Download
Click the obtain button beneath to begin Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don’t neglect to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- Supported OS: A 100% Windows 2000/XP-compatible pc system (solely)
- Processor: 166 MHz Pentium processor (200 MHz really useful)
- Memory: 16 MB (32 MB or greater really useful)
- Direct X: 6
- Sound: 100% Soundblaster appropriate
- Hard Drive: 700 MB Free