    Planetbase Free Download (v1.3.7) Full Version




    Planetbase Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Planetbase was launched on Oct 15, 2015

    About The Game

    Planetbase is a method sport the place you information a bunch of house settlers making an attempt to ascertain an outpost on a distant planet. In the sport you play the position of the bottom architect and supervisor, telling your colonists the place to construct the constructions they might want to survive. You should be sure that they’ve a relentless provide of oxygen, meals and water to remain alive. You will get them to gather power, extract water, mine metallic, develop meals, manufacture bots, and construct a completely self-sufficient base in a harsh atmosphere, the place you’re all the time one step away from complete failure. Even if the sport will not be supposed to be a simulator, all of the mechanics are believable, and based mostly on what the anticipated challenges of building a colony in an new planet could be.




    How to Download & Install Planetbase

    1. Click the Download button under and you ought to be redirected to AddHaven.
    2. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
    3. Once Planetbase is finished downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Planetbase.v1.3.7.zip” (To do that you should have WinRAR, which you may get right here).
    4. Double click on contained in the Planetbase folder and run the exe software.
    5. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and if you happen to get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

    Planetbase Free Download

    Planetbase (v1.3.7)
    Size: 403.62 MB

    System Requirements

    • OS: Windows Vista/7/8/10
    • Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core
    • Memory: 2 GB RAM
    • Graphics: 512 MB VRAM (Shader Model 3)
    • DirectX: Version 9.0c
    • Storage: 650 MB obtainable house

    DOWNLOAD NOW




