Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download (GOG) Full Version









Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download PC Game GOG in direct hyperlink. Police Quest: Swat 2 was launched on Jun 30, 1998

Choose from 100 SWAT officers or 100 terrorists and construct the final word SWAT crew or the deadliest terrorist group. Undergo precise SWAT ways and marksmanship coaching – then strap on the Kevlar for actual the place adversaries pursue their prison agenda whereas reacting to your each transfer.

Click the Download button under and you have to be redirected to AddHaven. Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and await it to complete. Once Police Quest: Swat 2 is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Police.Quest.SWAT.2.zip” (To do that you need to have WinRAR, which you may get right here). Double click on contained in the Police Quest: Swat 2 folder and run the exe software. Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and for those who get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.

Click the obtain button under to start out Police Quest: Swat 2 Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the total model of the sport. Don't neglect to run the sport as administrator.









