Sonicomi Free Download Full Version

Sonicomi Free Download PC Game pre-installed in direct hyperlink. Sonicomi was launched on Jul 1, 2016
About The Game
How to Download & Install Sonicomi
- Click the Download button beneath and you have to be redirected to AddHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click on on the blue ‘download now’ button. Now let the obtain start and look ahead to it to complete.
- Once Sonicomi is completed downloading, proper click on the .zip file and click on on “Extract to Sonicomi.zip” (To do that it’s essential to have WinRAR, which you will get right here).
- Double click on contained in the Sonicomi folder and run the exe utility.
- Have enjoyable and play! Make positive to run the sport as administrator and when you get any lacking dll errors, search for a Redist or _CommonRedist folder and set up all of the applications within the folder.
Sonicomi Free Download
Click the obtain button beneath to start out Sonicomi Free Download with direct hyperlink. It is the complete model of the sport. Don’t overlook to run the sport as administrator.
System Requirements
- OS: Windows Vista/7/8/10
- Processor: 2.4Ghz Dual-Core
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: 512MB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 4 GB out there area